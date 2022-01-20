ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Icy Conditions As Freezing Temperatures Expected To Return To Philadelphia Region

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Ponding, puddles and wet surfaces remain after Thursday morning’s rain and snow mix across the Philadelphia region. It’s that standing water and slush that will turn to ice overnight as temperatures plummet to the teens and single digits.

Main roadways and interstates will generally be ice-free due to heavier traffic flow and chemical treatment. However, black ice will form quickly on sideroads, elevated surfaces, porches, walkways and driveways that are left untreated.

You can minimize that ice threat first by sweeping away any standing water to allow the ground to dry. Then apply a layer of ice melt pellets. The best type of ice melt to use will depend on the air temperature.

Sodium Chloride, known as rock salt, is the most popular type of ice melt and works best when temperatures are closest to freezing between 25-32 degrees F. One pound will melt 46 pounds of ice at 30 degrees but loses its effectiveness as the temperature drops.

However, many days and nights we will dip much lower than that.

Experts recommend using a Calcium Chloride or Magnesium Chloride or a blend to treat surfaces at temperatures below 25 F and as low as -25 F.

Magnesium Chloride is also considered more environmentally friendly than the other two.

Stay with the CBS3 Weather Team for the latest winter weather forecasts.

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fast-moving clipper type storm system will sweep past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening, making snow showers possible. That especially goes for north and west of the city. Totals will be limited due to a very dry airmass overhead. Early Sunday evening, a trace to half an inch of snow is possible in some areas across Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and the Lehigh Valley. Early to mid-evening, pockets of snow showers and flurries will cross South Jersey and Delaware with little or no accumulation. The best chance of accumulation is in the Poconos where 1to 2 inches of snow is possible with snow showers beginning Sunday afternoon. Even a small coating of snow on roads and walkway can create slippery conditions with patchy black ice overnight. This will become a pattern over the next few days; the area will get a mix of sun and clouds for Monday before another fast-moving clipper. That system will pass north Monday evening with clouds and a chance of scattered snow showers. A third system could bring a chance of both snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with highs returning to seasonal levels in the low 40’s. CBS3’s Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
