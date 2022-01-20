Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Icy Conditions As Freezing Temperatures Expected To Return To Philadelphia Region

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Ponding, puddles and wet surfaces remain after Thursday morning’s rain and snow mix across the Philadelphia region. It’s that standing water and slush that will turn to ice overnight as temperatures plummet to the teens and single digits.

Main roadways and interstates will generally be ice-free due to heavier traffic flow and chemical treatment. However, black ice will form quickly on sideroads, elevated surfaces, porches, walkways and driveways that are left untreated.

You can minimize that ice threat first by sweeping away any standing water to allow the ground to dry. Then apply a layer of ice melt pellets. The best type of ice melt to use will depend on the air temperature.

Sodium Chloride, known as rock salt, is the most popular type of ice melt and works best when temperatures are closest to freezing between 25-32 degrees F. One pound will melt 46 pounds of ice at 30 degrees but loses its effectiveness as the temperature drops.

However, many days and nights we will dip much lower than that.

Experts recommend using a Calcium Chloride or Magnesium Chloride or a blend to treat surfaces at temperatures below 25 F and as low as -25 F.

Magnesium Chloride is also considered more environmentally friendly than the other two.

Stay with the CBS3 Weather Team for the latest winter weather forecasts.