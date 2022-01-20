ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Attorney General: Transcripts, exhibits and videos from Cuomo investigation released

By Harrison Gereau
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkOi5_0drCGnEM00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) released the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits pertaining to their independent investigation into sexual allegations against Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday. On August 3, 2021, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James- led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark- released their report concerning multiple allegations of sexual assault by Cuomo.

Multiple district attorneys asked the OAG to refrain from publishing full transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could first investigate and determine whether to file criminal charges against the former governor. However, following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on October 28, 2021 in Albany County, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the OAG that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws. These laws state that once criminal action is pursued, transcripts and evidence must be released in the case.

The rise and fall of Governor Cuomo

As these materials have been released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG informed local district attorneys that it would immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts, corresponding exhibits, and videos compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate. This rolling release of evidence began on November 9, 2021.

The investigation was conducted after, on March 1, 2021, the Executive Chamber made a referral, pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 63(8), for Attorney General James to select independent lawyers to investigate “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor.” Kim and Clark were chosen to lead the investigation on March 8, 2021.

Why were the criminal charges dropped against Cuomo?

The transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies being provided today include former Executive Chamber staff, outside advisors, and other witnesses.

Albany County DA will not prosecute criminal complaint against Cuomo
Court date for Cuomo after DA asks judge to dismiss charge

Transcripts and exhibits previously released can be found on the OAG website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pa. confirms feds investigating unemployment system hack

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) said Friday it will provide unemployment compensation claimants free credit monitoring and confirmed it has “been coordinating with relevant federal partners on the investigation” into the apparent hack. In a release to media, the department said it “is taking precautionary step​s to protect claimants even […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $15 million for gun violence prevention, calls for community safety

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, joined by Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes, announced a $15 million increase in funding to support gun violence prevention efforts on Thursday, Jan 20. These efforts are through the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Gun Violence and Intervention Program. “Pennsylvania, and the nation, continues to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Cuomo accuser: Dropping case shows why victims stay silent

The woman who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor's decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo's executive assistants before he resigned, released a statement late Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation, saying he couldn’t prove the case.“My disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, no matter what degree the crime committed, yet again sadly highlights the reason...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Matt Mcgrath
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
WNYT

Cuomo's Attorney: Report biased, misleading

ALBANY - Former Governor Andrew Cuomo's attorney is calling for a new independent review of the sexual harassment allegations against her client. Rita Glavin believes the attorney general's investigation of Andrew Cuomo was "biased and misleading" and that it ignored what says represents exculpatory evidence. Glavin is also alleging Letitia...
POLITICS
Reuters

Alaska governor unlawfully fired state lawyer critical of Trump: judge

(Reuters) - Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy, a Republican, and his chief of staff unlawfully fired an accomplished state lawyer after she harshly criticized former Republican President Donald Trump on her personal blog, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge John Sedwick in Anchorage on Thursday said Elizabeth Bakalar's firing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#State Attorney General#Oag#The Executive Chamber#New York Executive
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: State Attorney General Opens Civil Rights Investigation into Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a civil rights investigation into the conduct of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release issued by AG Bonta’s office, the investigation will seek to determine whether the sheriff’s office “has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct amidst deeply concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, resistance to lawful oversight, and other misconduct.” Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been under local investigation for alleged mismanagement of the county jail and charges of bribery and corruption. Back...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
fox5ny.com

Chris Cuomo testimony video

The New York Attorney General's Office has released the final round of videos and transcripts in its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The materials include testimony from Cuomo's brother, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
POLITICS
wgvunews.org

Michigan secretary of state and attorney general are investigating whether fake electors broke law

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says efforts to flip Michigan’s electoral votes to Donald Trump amounted to an attempt to steal votes. State officials — including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel — say they’re looking into whether people who tried to flip the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan broke any laws.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nystateofpolitics.com

Cuomo spends heavily on attorneys, campaign filing shows

The campaign account of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent at least $1.9 million on attorneys in the last six months, records made public on Tuesday evening show. Cuomo, who left office on Aug. 24, has faced a thicket of legal issues and investigations, most recently having a misdemeanor forcible touching charge dismissed in Albany County.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
CBS Chicago

Illinois Attorney General Now Investigating Center For Covid Control Amid Accusations Of Deception, Fraud Against Insurance Companies

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Attorney General’s office is among the agencies now investigating a suburban-based COVID-19 testing company. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, this comes just hours after the Attorney General’s office in Minnesota filed a lawsuit against the Center for Covid Control, which has dozens of sites across the country. At a Center for Covid Control testing site at Lincoln and Seminary avenues, there are still signs mounted advertising free COVID tests with no appointment or insurance card needed. None of their company’s sites have been operating over the past several days, but many people walked into...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIVB

Andrew Cuomo’s attorney calls AG’s investigation ‘shoddy’

(WIVB) — An attorney for former Governor Andrew Cuomo is speaking out against the report that forced him to resign. The state attorney general’s report said that Cuomo sexually harassed several women. Thursday, Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin, called the probe “shoddy.” She said Letitia James’ office recently handed over some evidence from the investigation.
POLITICS
KJCT8

Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General release joint statement on investigation into alleged election tampering

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Thursday morning, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement on the decision to open a grand jury investigation into allegations of tampering with Mesa County election equipment and official misconduct. Their joint statement reads:. “Over...
MESA COUNTY, CO
WTAJ

WTAJ

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy