Congress & Courts

Pelosi open to stricter stock trading rules for members of Congress

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s open to legislation that would enact stiffer penalties on stock trading for members of Congress, reversing her previous opposition as bipartisan pressure mounts to implement an outright ban. The California Democrat maintained at a press conference Thursday that she has “great confidence...

Kbrennan7739
2d ago

Gosh. She’s looking every bit of her 81 years. This old gal needs to go. Her time for influence and back room deals has come and gone. She’s already made her millions in dubious stock trading. Go home and retire, Nance.

Bernie Kloss
2d ago

Sure, after she’s made her millions now she’s open to it. 🙄

AP_002037.7e332191aebf4b94a5dafbd2b49635cc.1541
2d ago

She needs to go to jail and stripped of all stock earnings

AFP

Some in Congress seek to ban US lawmakers from trading stocks

Capitol Hill has begun to debate whether to ban US lawmakers from trading stocks, but despite some rare bi-partisan unity on the question it is far from settled. Legislation introduced earlier this month by Democratic senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona would require members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their investments in a blind trust. "Members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we make federal policy and have extraordinary access to confidential information," Ossoff said. Republicans are also active on the issue, with Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introducing similar legislation to Ossoff and Kelly's and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying he could push for a ban on stock trading if the Republicans take control in the November 2022 midterm elections.
Arizona Mirror

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Reuters

Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is discussing a scaled-back law focused on safeguarding election results and protecting election officials from harassment following Democrats' twin defeats on a voting-rights bill. Lawmakers led by Republican Senator Susan Collins and including conservative Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten...
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi

Still doesn't sound like a big fan of proposals to bar members from trading stocks: "I trust our members." There's been mounting interest from the rank-and-file in banning the practice. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What happened: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she trusts her members not...
