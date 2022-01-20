Call of Duty: Warzone January 20 Update Patch Notes

Destiny 2 has today launched update 3.4.0.3 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As this is merely a hotfix, and one still not too long after the holiday season, you shouldn’t go in expecting too much. It seems that Bungie has today wanted to fix some bugs surrounding the Dares of Eternity activity, Gambit, the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, alongside a few other areas. One particular change of note has to do with several colorblind options, which have had changes reverted due to not being as useful as intended. While that only affects a small population, it’s something worth keeping in mind. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Destiny 2 in update 3.4.0.3!
Comments / 0