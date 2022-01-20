ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Crowd of Seniors Cram Boro Park JCC Seminar on Medicaid

boropark24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN – They are in the years when medical care is uppermost in their mind, and they came to hear from the top experts on how best to manage it. The Boro Park Jewish Community Council seminar on Medicaid for seniors took place Wednesday night at the council's ballroom right off...

www.boropark24.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

‘Human Behind The Badge’: Foundation Advocates For Colorado Health Care Workers

DENVER (CBS4) – As the pandemic approaches the two-year mark, a Colorado organization is hoping it can get mental health assistance to health care workers. The All Clear Foundation is receiving nearly $2 Million from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services to reduce burnout and promote wellness. (credit: All Clear Foundation) “It’s the human behind the badge, the uniform and the scrubs that’s really suffering right now,” said Rhonda Kelly, the Executive Director of the All Clear Foundation. “Anxiety and depression are off the charts for our population over the past two years.” Kelly started working to get more mental health...
AURORA, CO
DFW Community News

Educational Seminars at the Senior Activity Center

Learning is a lifelong process, and no one knows that better than our Senior Activity Center members. Senior Center staff work diligently alongside our community partners to provide educational opportunities for our seniors. We love coming up with programs to keep our member’s minds active and engaged! Two exciting seminars covering diverse topics are available this month.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Medicare#Jcc#Bpjcc
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
bostonagentmagazine.com

New affordable housing for seniors coming to Hyde Park and Dorchester

Affordable housing options for senior citizens are coming to Hyde Park and Dorchester. The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the two projects this week at its January meeting. According to the BPDA, both projects will help advance Imagine Boston 2030’s goal of creating 2,000 more dedicated senior housing units....
BOSTON, MA
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection

Georgia sued the Biden administration Friday over its decision to revoke approval of a work requirement in the state’s plan to expand Medicaid coverage to more low-income Georgians. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Brunswick, Georgia, says the decision last month by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was an illegal and […] The post Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
wwnytv.com

JCC spring semester registration happening now

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The spring semester at Jefferson Community College begins on January 24th, and registration is underway. Makenzie and Beth sat down with Logan Labiendo to learn more about how you can enroll for the spring semester and select your classes. Click the video link above. For...
WATERTOWN, NY
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
boropark24.com

Memory Lane: Rav Yaakov Meir Kahana-Shapiro - Part 1

The Kahana-Shapiro family traces its roots to Krakow of yore, where their famed ancestor and patriarch, Rav Nosson Nota Spira, known as the Megaleh Amukos (1585-1633), was the chief Rabbi. Since their arrival in the Holy Land, they were among the great men of old Yerushalayim, and today are branched out in all areas of Torah leadership in Eretz Yisroel—a tradition that Rav Yaakov Meir brought to American shores.
RELIGION
aplaceformom.com

West Park Senior Living

This is a good fit for an active individual that needs seems some assistance. The staff are friendly. The food has plenty of variety. The quality of food is okay. There are activities available for the residents to participate in. Located within view of the stunning San Gabriel Mountains, West...
SAN DIMAS, CA
mymmanews.com

How to Cram for an Essay Writing Exam

Last-minute cramming is very different from daily studying. These techniques can help prepare for an impending exam. Everyone’s been there: your huge essay writing exam is tomorrow and you’re not as ready as you probably should be. Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix for a substantial lack of knowledge, but there are a few strategies worked out by the professional essay writer you can use to prepare yourself for the big test. The effectiveness of these techniques is different for everyone, but if they’re put into practice as soon as possible, you can give yourself an edge over the coming exam.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy