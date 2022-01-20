ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Mike Turzai opts against run for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022

By George Stockburger, Dennis Owens
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai tells ABC27 that he will not run for Governor in 2022.

Turzai confirmed his decision with WHTM’s Dennis Owens in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“While I did not formally announce my candidacy for Governor, I was encouraged by friends and supporters to consider running this year. I was honored to serve the Commonwealth as Speaker making a positive difference advancing school choice, energy independence, renewed manufacturing and the protection of the unborn. Although I will always be grateful for the many kind messages and well wishes I received, for now focusing on family and work is what matters most.”

Mike Turzai

In November sources told ABC27 that Turzai would enter a Gubernatorial race that now includes more than a dozen candidates vying for the Republican nomination.

Who’s Who: 2022 Pennsylvania Governor Race?

Two weeks ago Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano announced that he would join the race.

While Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only Democrat seeking to succeed outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, there are 14 Republicans who have thrown their hats into the ring.

Turzai served as a Representative in the Pennsylvania House from 2001 to June of 2020 and was Speaker of the House starting in 2015. He also served as the House Majority Leader from 2011 to 2014.

