Android Location Notifications

I run into an issue everytime I disconnect from my virtual desktop or click the X in my vmware application while connected to the virtual desktop, it causes my vmware application on my Windows laptop to crash thus giving me the crtbora crash message. My Windows desktop is running Windows 11 Home 21H2 OSBuild 22000.434. It started happening when I updated my vmware horizon client from 2106 to 2111. I have tried to repair the installation and also reinstall the application but no dice. It still is happening. It's only when I close the application or disconnect from my virtual desktop that vmware crashes and gives me the error message attached to the thread. Is this a common issue for anyone running windows 11 or that is related to the specific OS build that I am on?

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO