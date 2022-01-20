Android Location Notifications

VMWare Workstation 16.2.1 build 18811642. VMware Tools packages for macOS Downloaded in my account: VMware-Tools-darwin-11.3.5-18557794.zip. Problem: If I click "Install VMware Tools...", I got error: "Could not find component on update server. Contact VMware Support or your system administrator". The downloaded VMware Tools packages for macOS seems only for Darwin, not for Monterey. If I click darwin.iso in the package to try to launch it, I got error: "Windows can't access this disc. The disc might be corrupt. Make sure that the disk uses a format that Windows recognizes. If the disc is unformatted, you need to format it before using it." So, how do I download VMware Tools for macOS Monterey 12 and install it?
