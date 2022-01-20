ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook, Instagram NFT sales may be coming

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLeMv_0drCG0G800

(NEXSTAR) — Meta, the technology parent company of Facebook and Instagram, may be entering the crypto marketplace soon — by enabling users to create, sell and buy original non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

The Financial Times reports that while plans are “at an early stage,” both social media platforms are preparing a feature that allows users to select existing NFTs as their profile pictures, in addition to letting user mint their own new tokens.

A marketplace within the platforms to sell and purchase NFTs is also under consideration, FT’s sources said.

Other social media platforms have already begun: Reddit began hiring for its planned NFT platform back in October, while Twitter’s reportedly tinkering with its new “Collectibles” section, which lets users display their non-fungible items.

You may be wondering: What’s an NFT?

Non-fungible tokens can be difficult to grasp but are essentially just one-of-a-kind digital pieces of content. These pieces are different than cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum because those pieces can be traded for ones of the same value, CNN Business explains. Trading bitcoin and ethereum is like trading an apple for another apple, but with NFTs, there’s only one apple available to trade among a bowl of oranges.

NFTs have flourished in the online art scene, with many artists finding avenues to create scarcity (NFTs come with certificates of authenticity) in a marketplace where images can be endlessly reproduced. These digital items can be in several forms, like GIFs and JPGs.

In October, auction company Sotheby’s, which specializes in artwork and other high-priced collectibles, launched Metaverse, its NFT-only marketplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hY9aM_0drCG0G800
Close up of hands painting digitally on a tablet creating NFT non-fungible token marketplace (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, retail giant Walmart filed trademarks suggesting it may begin customer sales and purchases of NFTs. Some high-profile celebrities have also entered the game, including former First Lady Melania Trump and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady’s Autograph NFT platform recently raised $170 million for its athlete-centric showcase.

Currently, NFTs are mostly purchased on the OpenSea and Binance marketplaces.

Despite a boom in popularity, NFTs and cryptocurrency in general have generated criticism over the amount of energy they consume.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

DA: Dealer found with fentanyl, meth in jail faces up to 17 years in prison

GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bradford County woman has been sentenced to 5-and-a-half to 17 years in prison on numerous drug-related offenses. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Olivia M. Stroud was arrested after an investigation was conducted between October 2020 and February 2021 regarding drug trafficking at her home in Granville […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wanted man accused of fighting police officer inside hospital

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tamaqua man is now in custody after trying to fight with and disarm an officer out of Mahanoy City, according to police. Police were called to the St. Luke’s Facility on West Center Street in Mahanoy City on Thursday just before 6:30 pm for reports of a male […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Melania Trump
The Independent

Woman’s boyfriend deleted all her male friends from Facebook while she slept

A woman’s boyfriend deleted all her male friends from Facebook while she slept, according to a viral TikTok. “I was wondering why my friends list kept going down every night. He be unfriending dudes while I’m sleep,” Zoe Hollibaugh wrote on the platform. In the video, Ms Hollibaugh stands before a screenshot of at least 10 notifications stating that a male Facebook friend has been removed from her account. Mr Mysterious by D-Block Europe plays in the background. Ms Hollibaugh mouths long to the lyrics: “Are you serious? Went through my phone while I’m sleeping. I’m furious.” The video...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
EDMTunes

Instagram May Introduce Customizable Profile Grid

Tech Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered that Instagram is developing an “edit grid” feature for its users. This would allow you to reorder the posts on your profile to your liking. The leakers posted a photo of the working software on his Twitter account which can be viewed below.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Why ‘book exchange’ posts spreading on Facebook and Instagram might not be all they seem

An evergreen post about starting a “book exchange” is circulating on Instagram and Facebook.The post generally starts with some variation on a message that reads: “I’m looking for people to participate in a huge book exchange”. It goes on to tell people that they will be asked only to buy one book, but they might receive as many as 36 in return.The post asks users to reply to the message with the word “in”. If they do, they will receive instructions for how to take part, which include asking people to re-post that same image, send a book to a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Business#The Financial Times#Nft#Sotheby#Metaverse#Getty Images
decrypt.co

Meta Experimenting With NFT Marketplace on Instagram: Report

Meta, formerly Facebook, has new plans to enter the fast-growing non-fungible token (NFT) market, according to the Financial Times. Citing unnamed sources, the FT reported that the social media company is preparing a feature that will let users mint and sell NFTs; Meta and Instagram users would also be able to display their NFT collections on their social media profiles. Meta, formerly Facebook, acquired Instagram in April 2012 for $1 billion.
INTERNET
theblockcrypto.com

Facebook's parent company Meta is looking to launch NFT marketplace: Report

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is reportedly drawing up plans to allow users to create and display NFTs on their profiles along with a prototype feature for minting tokens in the pipeline. The Financial Times reported the news on Thursday, citing "several people familiar with the matter." The report comes after...
INTERNET
Essence

Instagram’s Chronological Feed Is Coming Back

“We think it’s important that you can get to a chronological feed, if you’re interested, quickly and see the latest that has been posted by the accounts that you follow,” Instagram’s CEO tweeted. In December 2021, Instagram announced that it will be reintroducing chronological feeds to...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Facebook, Instagram pull down fake accounts targeting Scotland

Facebook and its photo site Instagram pulled down 134 Iranian-linked fake accounts in December that posted about current events including content that promoted Scotland's independence from the UK. Facebook, now rebranded as Meta, said Thursday that the accounts violated its rules against using accounts to mislead people or the social...
RETAIL
Turnto10.com

'Gently used casket' for sale on Facebook Marketplace

There are all sorts of things available in the online classifieds. A "gently used casket" was for sale on Facebook Marketplace Wednesday. A description notes that the casket, which was listed for $200 in Brockton, Massachusetts, "was only in the ground for 18 months." The seller noted that he "decided...
BROCKTON, MA
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy