FORT WORTH, Texas — “We are in my home,” Laura Lyday says with a smile. “My little bungalow is what I call it.”. Lyday’s "bungalow" is a small studio-style room in a converted hotel. She was homeless off and on for 11 years, often sleeping in a tent, and it’s only when she reflects on those nights that the smile fades and tears arrive.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO