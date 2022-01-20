ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ITV Entertainment ups commissioner Louise Major, adds Natalie Rose to team

By Karolina Kaminska
Cover picture for the articleUK commercial broadcaster ITV has promoted entertainment commissioner Louise Major to commissioning editor, replacing Lily Wilson during her maternity leave, and hired former UKTV exec...

W says yes to Dating With My Mates

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has commissioned Dating With My Mates, an original dating format produced by UK indie Harbar 8 and BBC Studios, for its entertainment channel W. The 10×60’ format sees four single friends host a dinner party where potential dates are presented with each course. At the end of the night, the dates return to ask out one of the mates – causing either a match, or drama among the friends. The show was greenlit by senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale.
Expectation adds Donkin, Archibald and Dallmeyer to entertainment, comedy team

Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks’ UK prodco Expectation is merging its comedy entertainment and entertainment teams into one department and has made three appointments to the new unit. Creative director Ben Wicks has roles for James Donkin, Rhe-An Archibald and Amy Dallmeyer at the London-based firm. Donkin is joining...
Clintons’ new outfit HLP Studios takes Channel 4 Inside the Superbrands

Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has awarded a first commission to a new arm of HiddenLight Productions, the multi-genre prodco set up by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton and Sam Branson. Inside the Superbrands is an eight-part series being produced by HLP Studios, a division expanding HiddenLight’s reach into formats...
Sweden’s Mopar Studios hires Big Light alum Sharon Remmer for UK push

Stockholm-based Mopar Studios has hired former Big Light Productions executive Sharon Remmer to spearhead its push into the UK market. As head of Mopar UK and creative director of drama, Remmer will helm Mopar’s expansion into the English-language market, as well as oversee all shows in production. With over...
Stacey Dooley
Mammoth Screen’s Karen Thrussell named head of TV at Blueprint Television

Blueprint Television, the sister company to Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin’s Blueprint Pictures, has hired former Mammoth Screen exec Karen Thrussell as head of television. Thrussell will lead development and production of all series at the London-based production outfit, which has produced projects including A Very English Scandal and...
'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
HollywoodLife

Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
