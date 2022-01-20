ITV Entertainment ups commissioner Louise Major, adds Natalie Rose to team

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday.
Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.”
TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”
British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
