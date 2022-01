RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin says the theme of his inauguration weekend is Strengthening the Spirit of Virginia Together. “The spirit of Virginia is alive and well,” Youngkin told 7News on Wednesday. “We also have a lot of challenges. We need to come together and recognize lowering taxes and reinvigorating our economy and reestablishing expectations of excellence in our schools, and making our communities safe again and make government work for us. These are all elements of our day one game plan.”

