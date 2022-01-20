Big Media to distribute three scripted projects from UK outfit Ida Rose

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
If you’ve been looking to save money on streaming platforms, Amazon has a mega deal that binge watchers won’t want to turn down. Right now, Amazon Prime Video members can add Starz, Paramount+, Showtime, and more channels for just $0.99 a month for up to two months.
AMC, Epix, BET+, Noggin, PBS Documentaries, PBS Kids, A&E Crime Central, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, Acorn TV and...
Comments / 0