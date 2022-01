Who suits up as the WR1 for the New England Patriots once the 2022 season gets underway? There are a few great options. The New England Patriots made a massive run down the stretch after disappointing early in the 2021 season. The offense got rolling with Mac Jones playing some great football as a quick game distributor, flashing a bit with some deep accuracy as well. The running game was effective with Damien Harris shouldering the load and Rhamondre Stevenson making the most of touches as well. The defense was itself for much of the year under Bill Belichick, suffocating rookie quarterbacks and keeping the offense in games when they struggled.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO