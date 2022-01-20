VCU, John Tyler going virtual today due to weather

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Two local colleges are going virtual today due to inclement weather.

Virginia Commonwealth University will be moving to all online instruction at 4 p.m. today, an announcement on alert.vcu.edu confirms.

John Tyler Community College announced that it was closing both of its campuses at 3:30 p.m. due to inclement weather. The college added that classes and student services will continue remotely.

According to the alert, the move to virtual instruction is due to forecasted inclement weather in the area .

John Tyler’s campuses will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

