ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU, John Tyler going virtual today due to weather

By Amelia Heymann, Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAamD_0drCE6U400

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Two local colleges are going virtual today due to inclement weather.

Virginia Commonwealth University will be moving to all online instruction at 4 p.m. today, an announcement on alert.vcu.edu confirms.

John Tyler Community College announced that it was closing both of its campuses at 3:30 p.m. due to inclement weather. The college added that classes and student services will continue remotely.

According to the alert, the move to virtual instruction is due to forecasted inclement weather in the area .

John Tyler’s campuses will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

Stay with 8News for the latest weather closings and updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Education
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Inclement Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy