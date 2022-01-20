‘Iron Chef’ Reboot Ordered at Netflix

The Canadian teen drama franchise that first launched in 1979 is coming back with a new incarnation that is set to debut on HBO Max in 2023. "A reprise of the original teen drama, Degrassi is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery," per The Wrap. "Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love." The Degrassi franchise comprises five series, including Degrassi: The Next Generation that famously starred Drake, plus Nina Dobrev and Shenae Grimes. The reboot will be led by showrunners Lara Assopardi and Julia Cohen with longtime Degrassi producer WildBrain also aboard. “Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.” ALSO: HBO Max acquires U.S. rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO