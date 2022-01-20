ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Iron Chef’ Reboot Ordered at Netflix

By Jennifer Maas
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer the official description for the show, which is titled “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” “The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is...

