ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pepsi drops trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show starring all 5 performers

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hA24_0drCDkTY00

(NEXSTAR) – Pepsi is hyping up its Halftime Show with a full-length trailer showcasing all five performers scheduled to take the stage during Super Bowl LVI.

The trailer , which runs nearly four minutes, devotes individual segments to Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, and ends with all five assembling outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, ahead of the Big Game.

Grammys rescheduled for spring show, CMT Awards pushed back

Viewers are also treated to scenes of Snoop Dogg cruising through California in a low-rider, Dr. Dre taking a beachy stroll alongside a larger-than-life keyboard, and Eminem facing off against himself in some sort of sci-fi rap battle. Of course, the ad is loaded with familiar songs from all five artists, including “The Next Episode” from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, “Family Affair” from Blige and “HUMBLE” from Lamar, to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pn55h_0drCDkTY00
Pepsi dropped a trailer for its upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, slated to feature performances from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr, Dre. (AP Photo)

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, in a press release issued Thursday. “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”

The trailer, officially titled “The Call,” was directed by Hollywood veteran F. Gary Gray, who helmed such films as “Friday,” “Set It Off,” “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

Cardi B offers to pay burial costs for Bronx fire victims

Pepsi, along with the NFL and Roc Nation, originally announced the lineup for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in September. At the time, Dr. Dre promised an “unforgettable cultural moment,” and Pepsi has since billed the upcoming performance as “what could be the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.”

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Sports#Nexstar#Sci Fi#Ap Photo
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
defpen

Pepsi Previews Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Featuring Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar & More

This weekend, the NFL will take move one step closer to crowning a Super Bowl champion. An exciting slate of divisional round playoff games is highlighted by a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs along with a showdown featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not to mention, the Tennessee Titans may bring back Derrick Henry for their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Doug E. Fresh Explains Reason For Slick Rick Split Despite Iconic Hip Hop Collaborations

Hip Hop pioneers Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh created magic in 1986 with “The Show” and “La Di Da Di” as members of the Get Fresh Crew. Known as MC Ricky D at the time, Slick Rick eventually went on to find unimaginable solo success as the third artist signed to Def Jam Recordings, leaving fans to wonder what happened between Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick The Ruler.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
The Independent

Campaign to change Super Bowl day to Saturday or give US a public holiday gathers momentum

A Florida student is campaigning to have the Super Bowl moved to a Saturday so people can stay up late and enjoy the event.Frank Ruggeri, 18, from Palm Bay, is arguing that moving the big football game will also allow fans to recover from the excitement of the event, which is commonly watched by around 100 million viewers each year.So far his campaign titled “Super Bowl 56 to Saturday” has garnered more than 80,000 signatures on Change.org.Mr Ruggeri argues that the NFL could benefit too, as more visitors will be likely to travel for the game. “It will let more...
NFL
Vibe

Here’s Why Anthony Anderson Says Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Like Him For Nearly 10 Years

As Black-ish kicks off its final season, the entire cast has been reflecting on their journey together—on and offscreen. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross have played the lovingly hilarious couple Dre and Bow for the past eight seasons, but Anderson recently revealed that before this, Ross was not too fond of him for almost a decade. The Barbershop actor shared the story in a recent interview with Parade. At the 2005 VIBE Awards, in which the respected comedians co-hosted, Anderson recalled, “As we were walking onto the stage there was a loud sound over the speaker, and I said, ‘Tracee? Did you...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Masked Singer: Tom Chaplin revealed as Poodle as he is eliminated from show

Tom Chaplin has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer as he was unmasked as Poodle.Chaplin is best known as the lead singer of the band Keane.During Saturday night’s (22 January) episode, he performed a cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten”.Robobunny and Poodle ended up in the bottom two at the end of the episode, with the judges eventually opting to send Robobunny through to the next round.Speaking to ITV after the episode, Chaplin explained the reasoning behind his choice of costume.“One of the prerequisites of doing the show was that I had to be a...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA in New Intimate Photo

Julia Fox has not been shy about sharing intimate PDA photos with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems star shared another one on her Instagram Story Wednesday. West, 44, and Fox, 31, confirmed their relationship earlier this month when Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine. The latest photo, shared by...
CELEBRITIES
WGNO

WGNO

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy