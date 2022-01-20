ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ministers and NHS bosses clash over surgery waiting list targets in England

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
 2 days ago
NHS trust bosses pointed to the current Omicron surge, workforce gaps, exhaustion at the frontline and record staff sickness levels.

A “very tense” behind-the-scenes row over how quickly hospitals in England can be expected to reduce the massive backlog of surgery has broken out between NHS bosses and ministers.

The dispute has delayed publication of the government’s “elective recovery plan”, which Downing Street had indicated would be part of Boris Johnson’s “Operation Red Meat” political fightback this week.

Johnson’s plan for salvaging his premiership after revelations of lockdown-busting parties at Downing Street has been to announce a slew of populist policies, including freezing the BBC licence fee for two years.

No 10, the Treasury and Department of Health and Social Care are pressing NHS England to ensure that hospitals do as many operations as they can, as quickly as possible, in order to tackle the backlog, which now stands at a record 6 million patients.

They want to impose “stretching and demanding” targets on hospitals, sources with knowledge of the discussions said.

However, NHS trust bosses say the ongoing impact of treating patients sick with Covid, due to the current Omicron surge, longstanding gaps in their workforce, exhaustion at the frontline and record levels of staff sickness, mean they need time to get back to doing as much surgery as they did before the pandemic.

The Treasury is said to be frustrated with NHS England and privately believes it is “foot-dragging” over the targets. NHS bosses for their part fear the plan is being driven by “political expediency”, given the growing concern at the sheer number of people facing long delays for care.

One source said: “The Treasury are keen to set out some pretty bold targets but there’s been pushback on that [from the NHS]. The Treasury are saying ‘let’s really crack on’, and the NHS is saying ‘let’s just keep it real and remember the pressures on us just now from Covid, the vaccination programme and other things.’”

Both sides agree that targets for what percentage of pre-Covid levels of non-urgent care hospitals should get back to providing, and by when, will be a key element of the “elective recovery plan”. It was due to appear last month but was delayed when Omicron struck in early December and threatened to overwhelm the NHS, forcing some trusts to cancel some non-urgent surgery.

However, hospital bosses say the targets have to be “realistic”, given the pressures they are under. One NHS official said ministers needed to be pragmatic and “not set up the NHS to fail”.

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents health service trusts, said: “We need to set stretching targets but the worst thing the government could do is to set unrealistic targets that risk undermining public confidence in the NHS if and when they are not achieved.”

Ministers should wait several weeks, until the full impact of Omicron is known, before finalising the targets, he added.

Hospitals were already doing their best to make inroads into their waiting-lists, Taylor said. “But they are facing a demand crunch of rapidly rising demand for care, high hospital admissions from Covid and staff absences that are double the normal level for this time of year.”

The fast-growing backlog of care is emerging as a key political priority for Johnson. Last week brought another set of grim NHS performance figures. They showed that the number of people on the waiting list had reached almost 6 million, that more than 2 million people had already waited beyond the supposed maximum of 18 weeks and 18,585 had waited more than two years.

The waiting list already stood at 4.4 million before the pandemic. But Covid’s disruption to many normal hospital services, and people’s reluctance to seek NHS care while infection rates have been so high, have pushed it to record levels. It has been growing by about 150,000 people every month since last year.

The prime minister has appointed a team of officials, all with significant NHS experience, to advise him how waiting lists can be brought down and to scrutinise NHS England’s progress. Sir Michael Barber, the ex-head of Tony Blair’s Downing Street delivery unit, who is a firm believer that targets ensure the NHS delivers, has been advising the health secretary, Sajid Javid, on the backlog.

Chris Hopson, the chief executive of the hospitals group NHS Providers, told the Health Service Journal earlier this week that ministers should wait to see Omicron’s full effect on the NHS before finalising the detail of what the targets will be.

“The bit that needs careful thought, and risks not being done if the plan is rushed out too quickly, is what difference Omicron is making and what the NHS can sensibly commit to, particularly for 2022-23, given the significant disruption that the Omicron surge has caused”, he said.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “The pandemic has put enormous pressures on the NHS, but we are committed to making sure people get the treatment they need.

“We have provided an additional £5.9bn to help tackle the Covid backlogs and we are investing £36bn over three years. The elective recovery plan is an important part of our recovery, and we will set out the details in due course.”

Meanwhile, patients who are worried that they may have cancer but are having no luck with their GP can call a hotline for help, a health minister has told MPs.

Maria Caulfield, the minister for patient safety and primary care, told the Commons health and social care committee that the NHS was piloting cancer hotlines staffed by nurse specialists as a route towards rapid diagnosis.

The Guardian

NHS England had no choice but turn to private hospitals during Covid surge

Another day, another initiative to stop hospitals becoming overwhelmed by a combination of the Omicron surge and normal winter pressures. NHS England has struck a deal with private healthcare providers under which their hospitals will be ready to start treating NHS patients who cannot get the Covid or non-Covid care they need because their local NHS hospital is under too much pressure.
The Independent

Government rejects call to cut isolation to five days as weekly Covid cases reach one million

Boris Johnson’s government has rejected calls to cut the Covid self-isolation period for people in England from seven to five days despite warnings of mass labour shortages.Business leaders have warned that staff absences could soon wreak havoc for the economy, as the latest figures show more than one million people in the UK have tested for the virus over the past week.But vaccines minister Maggie Throup said on Tuesday the government would not reduce the isolation time and insisted that plan B measures were “working” to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.“We’ve recently reduced it from 10 days...
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
Telegraph

The NHS doctors picking ‘no jab’ over a job

It has been more than a week since Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist at King’s College Hospital in London, first accosted Health Secretary Sajid Javid. During a visit to the hospital in front of assembled colleagues, nervous-looking ministerial aides and media cameras, the 48-year-old told Javid that he would not be vaccinated because he has immunity from being “antibody positive” after exposure to the virus – and therefore would be forced out of his role in April when the new rules mandating all NHS staff be fully jabbed come into force.
The Independent

Plans to tackle NHS waiting lists in Wales ‘will be delayed until spring’

Plans to reduce NHS waiting lists in Wales will likely be delayed until the spring, health minister Eluned Morgan has warned.Baroness Morgan indicated it could be months before elective surgeries are restarted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.Many health boards paused non-urgent operations last month so resources could be redirected to the coronavirus booster jab rollout and to help with the Omicron variant wave.I am contacted on a daily basis, as I'm sure we all are, by constituents in pain wondering how much longer they can go onLaura Jones MSThe move prompted concern over the country’s already soaring waiting list...
The Independent

NHS experiences worst A&E waiting times on record

The NHS in England experienced its worst A&E waiting times since records began last month, with nearly 13,000 patients waiting more than 12 hours. The record-breaking figure of 12,986 patients waiting over 12 hours is up from 10,646 in November 2021. Meanwhile, the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has also risen to a new record high – hitting 6 million at the end of November 2021. This is the highest number since records began in August 2007. The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 306,996...
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
BBC

Covid: East of England NHS under extreme pressure, medical boss says

A medical director said the NHS was "under extreme pressure" due to Omicron. Dr Sean O'Kelly, regional medical director for the East of England, said "a significant number of staff" were either isolating or had contracted Covid and were unable to work. He said the NHS was "working very hard...
The Independent

Majority believe MPs who switch parties should fight by-election – days after Christian Wakeford defects

A majority of voters believe MPs who switch allegiances and join a different political party should resign their seat and contest a by-election, according to a new survey.The finding comes just days after the former Conservative MP Christian Wakeford defected to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and called on Boris Johnson to resign in dramatic scenes moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.In a scathing assessment of Mr Johnson’s leadership, the Bury South MP, who was elected in 2019, lashed out at the “disgraceful” conduct of his former party over allegations of Covid rule-busting parties in No 10.Immediately after his defection, however,...
Shropshire Star

A Stormont collapse would risk waiting list reforms, NI Health Minister warns

Robin Swann was responding the prospect of the DUP withdrawing from the powersharing institutions in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol. Collapsing Stormont before the end of the Assembly term would endanger vital reforms aimed at reducing Northern Ireland’s spiralling waiting lists, the Health Minister has warned. Robin...
BBC

Hospital waiting lists hit six million in England

The number of people on a hospital waiting list in England has hit six million for the first time. And about one in 20 of those has been waiting - for routine care such as knee and hip surgery - for more than a year. The figures are for the...
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that here “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the paper.It...
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s brand ‘permanently damaged’ by No 10 party row, Tory peer says

Boris Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged” by the No 10 parties row, a Tory peer has said, after a destablising week for the prime minister.Speaking to The Independent, Lord Hayward said that while it was “not impossible” for the prime minister to win a second majority at the ballot box for the Conservatives, it now appeared “unlikely”.The elections guru suggested that Mr Johnson could still reap the electoral rewards from a “vaccine bounce 2.0”, however, with the booster campaign continuing and Covid restrictions being eased across England.His comments came as the senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told The Independent...
