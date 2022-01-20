Help Needed To Solve 3 Jefferson Park Hit-And-Runs, Including 1 Fatality

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s been a rash of hit-and-run crashes in the Jefferson Park area, including one that turned fatal, in just the past two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. (credit: CBS) LAPD’s South Traffic detectives released video and details of all three crashes Thursday in the hopes that the public can help identify one of the drivers. “I don’t want other families to go through what we’re going through, to lose someone – it’s not fair and it’s not OK,” said Jasmine, one of the victims’ family members. The first crash happened on Jan. 5, when a silver, mid-size...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO