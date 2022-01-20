ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Help Needed To Solve 3 Jefferson Park Hit-And-Runs, Including 1 Fatality

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say they've seen three severe hit-and-run...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tacoma News Tribune

Police ask for help identifying man tied to truck in fatal Midland hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver in the Midland hit and run that killed one girl and injured another Saturday morning. The man allegedly stole the truck that struck two 12-year-old girls walking on the side of the road on Saturday morning on 104th Street East near 24th Avenue East, according to Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff Department.
MIDLAND, WA
cbslocal.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Horrific Crash In West Hills

WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist that was being followed by the LAPD is dead after crashing at high speed into a car in West Hills at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Video from SKY9 showed the driver speeding down Roscoe Boulevard, and later reports revealed that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham man was charged with 'Leaving the Scene of an Accident' after a man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday in Homewood, according to the Homewood Police Department,. Police said 30-year-old Bernard Kartez Harris was initially taken into custody for questioning after...
HOMEWOOD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

1 Killed, 2 Others Severely Injured In Separate Jefferson Park Hit-And-Run Crashes Over 2 Weeks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s been a rash of hit-and-run crashes in the Jefferson Park area, including one that turned fatal, in just the past two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. (credit: CBS) LAPD’s South Traffic detectives released video and details of all three crashes Thursday in the hopes that the public can help identify one of the drivers. “I don’t want other families to go through what we’re going through, to lose someone – it’s not fair and it’s not OK,” said Jasmine, one of the victims’ family members. The first crash happened on Jan. 5, when a silver, mid-size...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Person Of Interest In Zion Foster Case Turns Himself In

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a person of interest in the case of a missing teen turned himself in. Wednesday, Detroit Police Chief James White named Jaylin Brazier as a person of interest. A short time later, Brazier turned himself in at a local precinct. Foster was last...
DETROIT, MI
cbslocal.com

Kyle Quinn, 31, Killed In St. Paul’s 3rd Homicide Of The Year; Suspect Arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. The St. Paul Police Department said Wednesday that a 31-year-old man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail pending murder charges. WCCO-TV doesn’t typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbslocal.com

Man Found Pinned to Death Between Pickup Truck, Pole In East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A person’s death is under investigation after being found pinned between a truck and a pole Wednesday night, police said. The person became pinned between a Ford F-250 and a pole just before 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of 75th Avenue near the Eastmont Mall and Liberation Park.
OAKLAND, CA
cbslocal.com

Armed Robbers Are Attacking, Beating People At Their Garages In Alleys On Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An alarming has been hitting the Chicago’s Southwest Side – unsuspecting people are violently attacked and robbed alone at their garages in alleyways. The crimes are happening in the neighborhoods near Midway International Airport. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Chicago Lawn (8th) District police put out a warning Tuesday after we started asking questions.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

18-Year-Old Robert Cuadra Found Fatally Shot In Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager in New Jersey was struck and killed by a stray bullet while bringing groceries inside his home. Police say 18-year-old Robert Cuadra was found with a gunshot wound in front of the home on Godwin Avenue in Paterson on Wednesday. The education commissioner...
PATERSON, NJ
WGN News

35-year-old woman fatally struck in West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old woman was fatally struck while entering a vehicle in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side Saturday night, according to police. Police said the woman was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard at approximately 8:10 p.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Jackson struck the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox13news.com

Black Ford Mustang sought in fatal Dover hit-and-run

DOVER, Fla. - Deputies in Hillsborough County are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Gallagher Road in Dover Friday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 8 a.m. near Lewis Raulerson Road. The driver of a black Ford Mustang fled,...
DOVER, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged, West Allis fatal hit-and-run crash

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 54-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with hit-and-run-resulting in death in connection with a crash that killed a woman near 108th and Morgan. The accused is Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez. According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police officers were dispatched to the area near...
WEST ALLIS, WI
KVUE

San Marcos police seek help identifying driver in fatal hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal-hit-and run that left an 18-year-old Houston girl dead. The crash occurred on Jan. 3 around 2:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive. Witnesses reported that a silver Mazda and a large box truck collided where the ramp meets the main lanes of the highway, causing the Mazda to flip. The driver of the box truck reportedly continued driving and did not stop.
SAN MARCOS, TX
cbslocal.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Four-Car Collision In Brentwood

Former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzengger was involved in a four-car collision in Brentwood on Friday. According to reports, the actor rolled through a 'red arrow' traffic signal and collided with a vehicle attempting to make a u-turn. One injury was reported, and that person, who is not the former governor, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
tspr.org

UPDATE: Arrest in fatal hit and run

A juvenile is charged in connection with a fatal hit and run crash near Bushnell this week. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Department said the juvenile is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident Involving Death. He was taken to the Mary Davis Home in Galesburg. The...
BUSHNELL, IL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Manatee County in 2020. Teresa Ann Zeppi, of Bradenton, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death and destroying evidence. On April 25, 2020, around...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy