ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Cuban protesters await sentencing, facing long prison terms

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8mxe_0drCBdVj00

Cuban courts have wrapped up the hearing phase of six mass trials for people accused of involvement in the largest and most unruly protests on the island in decades, leaving more than 100 defendants awaiting potentially heavy sentences.

Relatives of defendants and activists following the trials in several cities across the island — the last of which concluded this week — said prosecutors were seeking sentences of up to 30 years in prison for crimes including sedition, public disorder and attacks. No date has been announced for sentencing.

Thousands of Cubans took to the street in several cities on July 11 and 12 to protest shortages of goods, power blackouts and economic hardship — with some also calling for a change in government.

At least one person died and several shops and vehicles were vandalized or burned. Officials have not said how many people were detained, but the organization Justice 11J, created to track the cases, has registered 1,300 arrests and said more than 400 so far have been tried.

Officials said in August that there had been 23 summary trials of 67 defendants on lesser charges.

Groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International accused the government of responding to mostly peaceful protests with arbitrary arrests and crackdowns meant to silence dissent, which the government disputes.

The extended Román family accounted for at least six of the arrested following the July 12 protests in Havana's La Guinera neighborhood in which one demonstrator died. All were detained at the same home two days after the protests.

None of them had previous problems with authorities, according to María Carla Milán, the wife of Yosney Román, who faces a possible 20-year sentence.

Yosney, a 25-year-old laborer, and his 18-year-old brother Emiyoslán were defendants in one of the Havana trials, while their sister Mackyanis, 24, has not yet been given a court date.

Three cousins also were detained, one of them among the current defendants. Another of the cousins, Odlanier Rodríguez, was freed after 22 days in prison after being fined the equivalent of $83.

During the most recent trial, the defendants “recognized that it was a mistake to have thrown rocks at the police,” said Milán, who attended the hearing. “They repented what they had done. They got caught up in the excitement. They don't have any criminal record and they aren't criminals. They had never had problems before.”

“But they are very young," she added. “This number of years (sought by prosecutors) is an abuse.”

Many of the protesters had no previous record of political activism and there appeared to be no clear leadership of the protests, though the government has accused U.S.-based opposition groups of trying to organize demonstrations with a social media campaign.

The father of the Román siblings, Emilio Román, said none of the six members of the family had any political involvement.

“I had never seen anything like that (demonstration)," said Rodríguez, the cousin. “I stopped on the corner to watch,.”

He said it seemed to him that people joined in because they were tired of long lines and shortages of food.

Cuban authorities acknowledged that some complaints were justified and President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited La Guinera, where officials promised additional social programs in the wake of the protests.

Salomé García. an activist with Justice 11J, said the trials were meant to be “exemplary" since only a small percentage of the protesters face severe charges.

He said that charges of sedition were applied in La Güinera, where there were no cases of looting, while no such charges were lodged in the central province of Matanzas, where there were cases of patrol cars overturned.

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Drug Dealer Sentenced To Prison

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A woman accused of dealing drugs in Wausau was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court. Briana Butterfield, 30, was arrested back on August 10th of last year while dealing heroin out of a Chicago Avenue apartment. The potent...
WAUSAU, WI
Ars Technica

Holmes to face maximum of 80 years in prison when she’s sentenced in September

Elizabeth Holmes’ trial was delayed for months, and now her sentencing will be similarly held up. The judge in her trial scheduled the hearing for late September. US District Judge Edward Davila’s order, issued yesterday, set sentencing for September 26. He also set aside June 16 to address motions that Holmes’ attorneys are likely to file in which they may ask for the conviction to be reversed or for a new trial.
LAW
millardccp.com

Judge sentences rapist to prison

Former Kanosh asst. fire chief took plea deal in 2018 sex case. A former Kanosh assistant fire chief was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison last week after previously pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. Austin James Corry, 29, was sentenced to serve...
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Looting#Cubans#Protest#Human Rights Watch#Amnesty International
goldrushcam.com

Ex-Pro Skateboarder from Long Beach, California Sentenced to Over 8 Years in Prison for Selling Methamphetamine and Laundering Bitcoin Drug Proceeds

January 19, 2022 - SANTA ANA, California – A former professional skateboarder was sentenced today to 97 months in federal prison for selling nearly two pounds of methamphetamine and laundering Bitcoin for the. darkweb operations of other drug traffickers. Evan Jaime Hernandez, 35, of Long Beach, was sentenced by...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS Miami

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Charged In Miami Federal Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Thursday. Arrested in the Dominican Republic last month, Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, once served as an informant for the...
MIAMI, FL
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced To Federal Prison Term In Fentanyl Case

JAMESTOWN – A City of Jamestown man will spend 10-years in federal prison after he was convicted of selling fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the sentencing of 25-year-old Wade Paulisick, Jr on Wednesday. Paulisick was arrested in 2019 at his Tower Street residence in Jamestown...
JAMESTOWN, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

US deports second Russian hacker after long prison term ends

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has sent another Russian hacker back home after serving years in U.S. prison. Aleksandr Panin, the primary developer of a prolific malware known as SpyEye, was deported to Russia on January 5,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox10phoenix.com

Elizabeth Holmes case: Will Theranos founder get a long prison sentence?

SAN JOSE, Calif. - When a Silicon Valley jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy last week, it set up the next legal battle around a crucial question: What kind of punishment will the Theranos founder get?. Holmes and her attorneys have...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kim Potter juror reveals private discussions that led to conviction of cop for killing unarmed Black man

A juror in the trial of Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has revealed the private jury room discussions that led them to convict the officer for shooting dead an unarmed Black man – 20-year-old Daunte Wright.Earlier this month, the 49-year-old former officer was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, over the April traffic stop that turned into the tragedy, when Potter, apparently mistakenly, took out her firearm rather than her Tazer.During her testimony, Potter, a 25-year veteran with Brooklyn Center Police Department, sobbed and insisted her actions were a mistake. She said she was sorry that it had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy