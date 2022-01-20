ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

At the Races: Build back bite-sized

By Kate Ackley, Stephanie Akin
Roll Call Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. One year into Democratic control of Washington, the GOP can hardly contain its glee about...

www.rollcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election. Though their bid to dramatically rewrite U.S. election law failed during a high-stakes Senate floor showdown late Wednesday, Democrats insisted their brinksmanship has made the new effort possible, forcing Republicans to relent, even if just a little, and engage in bipartisan negotiations. The nascent push is focused on the Electoral Count Act, an 1887 law that created the convoluted...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Biden suggests smaller bites of Build Back Better

Welcome to Thursday's Health 202 📰 Did you order a free rapid test? Let us know how it went, and importantly, when you get it. Reach out at rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today: President Biden's lengthy press conference gave a window into his thinking on Build Back Better and the coronavirus. Maryland's governor takes issue with the White House's rapid test plan. But first:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Roll Call Online

Biden ties midterm election legitimacy to doomed voting rights bill

Hours before Senate Democrats were unable to change their rules to force a vote on top-priority voting rights legislation, President Joe Biden expressed hope that voters would still overcome hurdles to turn out in this year’s midterm elections. “I think no matter how hard they make it for minorities...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#State Senate#Campaign Finance#Senate Republicans#Democratic#Gop
Washington Monthly

Build the Party Back Better

The historian Michael Kazin has produced a fascinating, if disturbing, history of the world’s oldest political party—the Democrats. As he weaves together a tale that runs over 200 years, he argues that the guiding theme of the party has always been its insistence that “the economy should benefit the ordinary working person, whether farmer or wage earner, and that governments should institute policies to make that possible—and to resist those that did not.” Throughout their history, Democrats have pushed through resistance from opponents both familiar and lost to time—Federalists, Whigs, Know-Nothings, and Republicans—in order to ensure a fair shake for the working man.
POLITICS
The Fiscal Times

Is Manchin Abandoning Build Back Better?

Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better legislative package has stopped President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda in its tracks, and now it looks like the West Virginia Democrat has no interest in trying to get the bill moving forward again, even on the terms he offered the White House in December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

‘Build Back Better’ stalled as House returns

Democrats’ $1.7 trillion climate and social spending bill is on ice as the Senate pivots to focus on voting rights and as talks between Sen. Joe Manchin and the White House appear to have stalled out. The House returns this week for its first action of 2022, and Democrats,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Forest Grove News Times

Bonamici: Build Back Better 'will make a difference'

Oregon Democrat says she maintains hope for final approval of President Biden's plan, which passed the House on Nov. 19.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici says she has not given up on congressional approval of some form of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to boost federal aid for social supports and climate change work. The Oregon Democrat spoke Friday, Jan. 7, after she toured newly opened housing for low-income families and visited a warming shelter, both in Beaverton. She said they are examples of projects that would benefit from money in the $1.75 trillion plan that has cleared the House...
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy