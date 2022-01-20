At the Races: Build back bite-sized

The historian Michael Kazin has produced a fascinating, if disturbing, history of the world’s oldest political party—the Democrats. As he weaves together a tale that runs over 200 years, he argues that the guiding theme of the party has always been its insistence that “the economy should benefit the ordinary working person, whether farmer or wage earner, and that governments should institute policies to make that possible—and to resist those that did not.” Throughout their history, Democrats have pushed through resistance from opponents both familiar and lost to time—Federalists, Whigs, Know-Nothings, and Republicans—in order to ensure a fair shake for the working man.
Comments / 0