Cars

Wild rotary-powered Mazda 3 to take on Pikes Peak

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand drifter "Mad Mike" Whiddett will take on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (the event's 100th running) this June with an insane rotary-powered Mazda 3 hatchback. As detailed in an Instagram post (first spotted by The Drive), the Pikes Peak Mazda 3 will have four rotors, four...

www.motorauthority.com

