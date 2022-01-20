Wild rotary-powered Mazda 3 to take on Pikes Peak

The world of automotive design is a fascinating place with loads of weird and wonderful machines that have wide-ranging effects on us. Some cars make us reel in horror, while others are so exquisite that we consider denying our kin a college education so that we can revel in their beauty. But what if you already own your dream car? What if that has become stale and bland? What if you wanted to bring all the design cues of your favorite racers and aftermarket kits into one car? Mixing too many ideas is rarely a good idea, but when you're concept artist Khyzyl Saleem, you can tweak your ideas until they look like your ultimate fantasy. That's what Saleem, known as The Kyza, has done with his first love, and the final render will now be coming to life.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO