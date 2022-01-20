ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA to Let Each Sport Set Transgender Policy After Controversy Over Swimmer Lia Thomas

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NCAA is changing its policy on transgender athletes to allow each sport's national governing body to decide whether they can...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

iheart.com

UPenn’s Transgender Swimmer Loses To Yale’s Transgender Swimmer

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed in two female events over the weekend by a competitor who is transition from female to male. “Transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed twice in a women's swim meet by another transgender competitor who is transitioning from female to male - first in the 100-yard freestyle, where she placed fifth, and then again in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
SOCIETY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
OHIO STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Caitlyn Jenner wants transgender athletes to stop competing against biological women

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner voiced her opinions on transgender athletes born biological males participating in women's sports, following the success of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Jenner emphasized that she does not believe transgender athletes should compete in sports of the gender to which they have transitioned. "We need to...
SOCIETY
SwimInfo

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’. Three weeks after the Lia Thomas controversy first emerged in the national spotlight, an active athlete has spoken out against the involvement of Thomas in women’s sports. Via her Instagram account, Erika Brown, a member of Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, expressed that biological women are at a disadvantage when racing against transgender women. At the end of her Instagram post, Brown said she hopes her willingness to speak out will lead to others speaking out as well.
SOCIETY
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Calling Lia Thomas a cheater is not transphobic

If you want one exemplar of the moral and intellectual chaos that characterizes the age in which we live, there are a number of candidates:. “Having fewer police leads to a decrease in violent crime” is one. “Men give birth” is another. But perhaps the most obvious moral...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Penn Reacts To The NCAA’s Transgender Policy Change

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced an update to its policy regarding transgender participation in sports. “Like the Olympics, the updated NCAA policy calls for transgender participation for each sport to be determined by the policy for the national governing body of that sport, subject to ongoing review and recommendation by the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports to the Board of Governors,” a statement from the NCAA read.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner: 'Woke world' not working for women's sports

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner argued against transgender athletes born biological males participating in women's sports Wednesday as the NCAA board reviews its policy following the success of trans swimmer Lia Thomas. "We need to protect women’s sports," Jenner told "America Reports" co-host Sandra Smith. Noting that suicide is...
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Michael Phelps gives an opinion regarding Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer

Transgender NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas has caused a lot of reactions and a lot of controversy in the world of swimming. Lia Thomas gets involved in women's competitions after fulfilling the condition of one year of testosterone suppressant use Many have differing opinions on this and believe that this will not be fair to other women, while some belief in freedom of choice and that Lia Thomas can choose what she wants.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Caitlyn Jenner speaks out against Lia Thomas situation

The topic of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports has generated quite a bit of controversy recently, and Caitlyn Jenner’s stance on it has not changed. Jenner, a transgender woman and Olympic gold medalist, was asked about the Lia Thomas situation during an appearance on FOX’s “America Reports” this week. Thomas was born a man but has been dominating in women’s swimming at the University of Pennsylvania. Jenner said she does not believe Thomas should be able to complete in women’s sports.
CELEBRITIES
Sportico

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes.Swimmer Lia Thomas who competed for the men's team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in the women's 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle.“Penn Athletics is aware of the NCAA’s new transgender participation policy,” the Ivy League school said Thursday in a statement. “In support of our student-athlete, Lia Thomas, we will work with the NCAA regarding her participation under the newly adopted standards...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Fan kicked out of college basketball game and banned for making anti-Asian racist gestures

A college basketball fan was kicked out of a game this week and banned from future events after making anti-Asian racist gestures at other fans.During a game at Northwestern University, a fan of the visiting University of Wisconsin Badgers was seen giving the home team fans the middle finger and making racist gestures.There were audible gasps from fans and the incident went viral on TikTok and Twitter.When confronted by Northwestern security, the man refused to leave and was eventually escorted out by police, making the gestures again as he left the arena.Alyssa Eckels, a freshman at Northwestern, was in...
SOCIETY
KION News Channel 5/46

NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate

(CNN) -- A new NCAA policy allowing the national governing body for each sport to determine the eligibility of transgender athletes has come under fire by observers on the various sides of a highly charged debate over participation in college sports. The policy, announced late Wednesday, comes as University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas -- scheduled to compete The post NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGE SPORTS
