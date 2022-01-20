NCAA to Let Each Sport Set Transgender Policy After Controversy Over Swimmer Lia Thomas

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’. Three weeks after the Lia Thomas controversy first emerged in the national spotlight, an active athlete has spoken out against the involvement of Thomas in women’s sports. Via her Instagram account, Erika Brown, a member of Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, expressed that biological women are at a disadvantage when racing against transgender women. At the end of her Instagram post, Brown said she hopes her willingness to speak out will lead to others speaking out as well.

