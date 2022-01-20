ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former Trump Campaign Advisor Allegedly Called Some of His Supporters 'Crazies'

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Katrina Pierson allegedly made the remark in text messages obtained by the January 6 Select...

Zeer
2d ago

She's right. Try having a conversation with 1 of his QAnon cult nuts. They're obsession is worse than Jim Jones and David Koresh.

Reply(48)
135
Nostromo
2d ago

TRUMP & THE GOP GOONS... lies... Work just like fire alarms and... A large percentage of people will follow you without smelling smoke Or Seeing smoke...

Reply(4)
67
John Obrien
2d ago

She is no example. She got caught shoplifting years ago and was on Public Assistance also. She is supposed to make 100,000 Dollars for helping plan the January 6th Attack on the Capitol Building Insurrection. She was involved at the Willard Hotel. Just because she didn’t participate in the Insurrection doesn’t mean she isn’t part of Trump’s Treasonous Failure to Overthrow the Federal Government.

Reply(18)
48
Covington News

BECK: Republicans should campaign for themselves, not Trump

As the 2022 election cycle begins to heat up, I’ve started hearing more and more candidates pitch themselves to prospective voters. Just this week, Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop in Walton County to speak to local Republicans and rally his supporters. Days before, a couple of congressional candidates...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Trump White House had Hannity, Fox News in the palm of its hands. Literally.

The Jan. 6 select House committee on Thursday revealed text messages that show Fox News host Sean Hannity played a more direct role in crafting the Trump administration's response to the attempted insurrection than previously known. The committee included the texts in a letter requesting testimony from Ivanka Trump, a...
POTUS
Vice

Giuliani Reportedly Led the Plot to Steal the Election Using Fake Electors

Rudy Giuliani rarely gets good press these days, but it’s been especially bad as of late. Giuliani and the Trump campaign team coordinated a failed scheme to submit illegitimate Republican electors in several states the former president lost in 2020, according to a new report from CNN Thursday, published just days after the former New York mayor-turned-Trump lawyer was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

145 Things Donald Trump Did in His First Year as the Most Consequential Former President Ever

Donald Trump started his time as an utterly unprecedented former president before he was even technically a former president. On the morning of his last day in office, in the hours before the inauguration of Joe Biden, Trump left the White House and Washington, becoming the first president in 152 years to shun the swearing in of his successor, opting instead at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a militaristic send-off that included a 21-gun salute and a poke-in-the-eye playing of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” He made it clear in his remarks to a few hundred people from a stage on the wind-whipped tarmac that this was no goodbye for good.
POTUS
