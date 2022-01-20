Former Trump Campaign Advisor Allegedly Called Some of His Supporters 'Crazies'
Katrina Pierson allegedly made the remark in text messages obtained by the January 6 Select...www.newsweek.com
She's right. Try having a conversation with 1 of his QAnon cult nuts. They're obsession is worse than Jim Jones and David Koresh.
TRUMP & THE GOP GOONS... lies... Work just like fire alarms and... A large percentage of people will follow you without smelling smoke Or Seeing smoke...
She is no example. She got caught shoplifting years ago and was on Public Assistance also. She is supposed to make 100,000 Dollars for helping plan the January 6th Attack on the Capitol Building Insurrection. She was involved at the Willard Hotel. Just because she didn’t participate in the Insurrection doesn’t mean she isn’t part of Trump’s Treasonous Failure to Overthrow the Federal Government.
Comments / 246