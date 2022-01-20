ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Globo’s New International Release ‘In Your Place’ Broken Down by Creator Lícia Manzo

By Emiliano Granada
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWqz9_0drCADik00

Few companies have put as much energy as Brazilian TV giant Globo into pushing out their new slate during the week when NATPE Miami was scheduled to occur.

Packed with new and retuning hit shows, Globo’s roster marks a robust consolidation of early last year’s business strategy of unifying free TV, pay TV, streaming and digital properties under the name “One Single Globo”.

Rubbing shoulders with burgeoning franchises – the second season of eco thriller “Aruanas,” Season 4 of social issue medical drama “Under Pressure” — is  “In Your Place,” the new telenovela that is airing in prime time in Brazil.

The show is created and written by Lícia Manzo, one of the many talented female writers that are propelling a new era of Globo, author of such hits as “The Life We Lead.”

It follows the lives of twin brothers – played charmingly by “ Brazil Avenue ” star Cauã Reymond – separated at birth and living diametrically opposite lives in the abysmally unequal Brazilian society. Of course, both are destined to find each other and irrevocably change one another’s lives when one of them dies and the other takes the chance to replace his brother and change his fortune.

The well known premise gives room to Manzo and director Maurício Farias to put a spin on it, navigating an ever more embroiled plot that will delight any novela fan while never forgetting the stark realities that confronts its characters.

Variety talked with showrunner Licia Manzo as “In Your Place” is being launched on the open market:

There’s a sort of story archetype in Mark Twain’s 1881 “The Prince and the Pauper” that still resonates nowadays and is the reason why it has been used many many times in our medium. What did you find thematically interesting when playing and subverting that same premise in a modern Brazil?

In fact, the difference between social classes was always the subject of romances and famous feuilletons: from Mark Twain to Machado de Assis; Victor Hugo to Janete Clair. There’s nothing more pungent than the social position of lovers, friends, being in their way. At a point when the abyss separating the poor from the rich in Brazil is so large – 13 million unemployed, one fourth of the population living on the poverty line and only 14% of adults with college degrees – it seemed like a timely challenge creating socially excluded and invisible Christian s the lead and Renato as his polar opposite.

Questions such as integrity, ethics, social inequality, are raised in “In Your Place” not from a statistical or factual point of view but on an intimate, subjective and human level. Blending the ink of feuilletons with reality, promoting dialog and emotion, reflection and entertainment – that was what I was aiming at with this project.

A big challenge implied in the novela format is creating a character’s arc that can span dozens of hour long episodes. Having more than 100 episodes to your name and knowing far more about your craft, how do you deal with that challenge when developing the series?

I always say that a telenovela is not a 100-meter sprint – it’s a marathon, requiring lung capacity, planning. With no pretension of having a “method” since the first telenovela I wrote, I think I intuitively chose a central event – a melodramatic one, very feuilleton-like – so as to around it, create a series of secondary, peripheral stories: Daily life, realistic stories, short contemporary chronicles, revolving around the behavior of the characters. A menu of several human dramas, where I try to reach different audiences.

Through this variety of small stories, I thing I can walk a longer path without the risk of exhausting my resources. Dialing up and down the “volume” of one of the peripheral plots, letting another take the stage; all of that aligned with the central story – and it is precisely that polyphony, or even the alternating and interaction between the different groups and plots that make up the telenovela.

Even if Christian and in a way the memory of Renato are the clear protagonists of the series, they are accompanied by two very interesting female secondary characters, Lara and Barbara, both of them complex in their own right. What’s your take on writing secondary characters?

I think that there must be no difference between a lead role and a secondary one. Even in the dialogs: Pay attention so that both exist in equal conditions – both will have their reasons and their arguments. Make sure each character, irrespective of size, has their share of humanity, their backstory, their dreams and wishes.

Although I don’t believe in manuals or rules, I think this is an essential guidance for producing good story structures.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Poldark’ Producer Karen Thrussell Joins ‘A Very British Scandal’ Outfit Blueprint Television

Karen Thrussell has joined “A Very British Scandal” producer Blueprint Television as head of television. She will oversee the development and production of all series. Thrussell replaces Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who now runs Happy Prince, a new drama label under ITV Studios. She joins from Mammoth Screen, where she executive produced five seasons of BAFTA winning series “Poldark” and the Sarah Phelps Agatha Christie adaptations “And Then There Were None,” “Ordeal by Innocence” and “The Witness for the Prosecution” for BBC One. Blueprint Television is a sister company to Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin’s Blueprint Pictures (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)....
TV SERIES
Variety

Erik Barmack Set to Produce Tianna Johnson’s Brit List 2021 Winner ‘Obeah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Erik Barmack, the former Netflix VP of international originals who brought “Money Heist” to the streamer, has boarded Tianna Johnson’s London-set fantasy drama ‘Obeah,’ which topped the Brit List 2021 of un-produced screenplays. The move sees Barmack, now working out of his own L.A. label Wild Sheep Content, a company which he started with The Mediapro Studio, coming on board to develop and produce “Obeah” with Johnson. The Brit List is based on recommendations by the British film and TV industry, ranging from its producers to talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. Described by Barmack as “‘The Sixth Sense’ meets a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tango Legend Carlos Gardel Gets Bio from ‘La Jauria’ Co-Producer Kapow, ‘El Angel’s Luis Ortega (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos Gardel,  the most famous figure in tango history, is set to become the subject of a bio-series made by Kapow,  the Argentine producer of HBO Max/Amazon hit “La Jauría,” and Luis Ortega, director of episodes of Netflix’s “El Marginal” as well as smash hit true crime feature “El Angel.” Currently being written by Ortega, with partner Rodolfo Palacios at their prodco El Despacho, which will co-produce the series, the series should be ready for presentation by around the end of May, Ortega told Variety. Designed as an “auteur, premium and original” production and part of Kapow’s fiction department output, the bio has to be...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sundance Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Acquired by AMC Networks’ Shudder (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired rights to psychological horror “Speak No Evil” ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Playing in the Sundance Midnight section, “Speak No Evil” is written and directed by Christian Tafdrup (“A Horrible Woman”) and is set for release in North America, the U.K. and Ireland in late 2022. “ ‘Speak No Evil’ is a bold entry into the genre for writer/director Christian Tafdrup that expertly blends terror, humor and the mundanities of human interaction,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “We can’t...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Cauã Reymond
Person
Victor Hugo
Variety

Tessa Hadley’s ‘Free Love’ Acquired by Fremantle’s The Apartment, Lorenzo De Maio for Series (EXCLUSIVE)

British bestselling author Tessa Hadley’s latest novel “Free Love,” about a middle-aged woman’s sexual and intellectual awakening in swinging ’60s London, has been snapped up for a high-end series adaptation by Fremantle’s The Apartment and De Maio Entertainment. Los-Angeles based Lorenzo De Maio, a former partner at Endeavor Content, has secured rights, following a bidding war for the hot book that just launched in the U.K. and will be released in the U.S. next month. “Free Love” is set to be fast-tracked as a U.S./U.K. series by De Maio Entertainment and Rome-based The Apartment, the Fremantle-owned company behind Paolo Sorrentino’s international Oscar-shortlisted...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Sundance: National Geographic Documentary Films Prevails in Bidding War to Buy ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documentary Films has won out in a fierce bidding war for the rights to “Fire of Love,” a documentary and love story about two French scientists who died tracking the volcanoes that were their greatest passion. It’s the first big pact of this year’s virtual Sundance, a festival that has been rather slow-going in terms of dealmaking. Netflix, Amazon, Sony Pictures Classics, Paramount and several other players were in the hunt for the film at various points. Financial terms of the deal, which was for worldwide rights, were not publicly disclosed but it is in the mid seven-figure range,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Tudors’ Star Aníta Briem to Debut as TV Show Creator With ‘As Long as We Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Icelandic international star Aníta Breim (“The Tudors,” “The Minister,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth”) is making her debut as a creator and writer with the drama series “As Long as We Live” turning on love, lust and longing. Now in development, the six-part series, which is produced by Glassriver for Iceland’s Channel 2, has just been picked up for global distribution by Eccho Rights. Writer-creator Briem and producer Hörður Rúnarsson will be pitching the show in-person at the Göteborg Film Festival’s TV Drama Vision confab, which runs Feb 2-3. Briem will be toplining the show as Beta, a former queen of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Parallel Mothers’ Star Penélope Cruz On Working With Pedro Almodóvar And His Huge Influence On Her Career By “Pushing Me To Try To Become An Actress”

Penélope Cruz is running late. It’s lunchtime in Madrid, but she hasn’t had time to eat, so she excuses herself as she nibbles on a slice of jamón. “I need to eat something or my blood sugar goes down,” she says apologetically. Christmas is days away, but before she can even think about enjoying the break with her husband and two children there’s still a lot of work to do. In a few weeks’ time, her spy romp The 355 will hit screens, but more pressing is the U.S. release of Parallel Mothers, her seventh film with Spanish legend Pedro...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globo#Cia#Brazilian#Natpe Miami#Brazil Avenue
mediapost.com

First Look At 'Downton' Creator's New 'Gilded Age' On HBO

Producer Julian Fellowes’ long-awaited follow-up to “Downton Abbey” was first announced four years ago and was supposed to be headed to NBC. The show, “The Gilded Age,” finally arrives next week -- not on NBC, but on HBO. Weighing the unique characteristics of each of them, HBO seems like the better home for it.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Archive 81’ Star Dina Shihabi on That Family Secret, How Melody and Dan Could Connect in a Season 2

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the finale of Netflix’s “Archive 81.” Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) spends the majority of the first season of Netflix’s “Archive 81” separated from the show’s other key characters, given that the camcorder-toting Visser resident’s story takes place in the ’90s and her work is being studied in the present day by archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie). But in the final moments of the “Archive 81” Season 1 finale, Melody becomes a literal blast from the past, as she is dragged through a portal from The Otherworld dimension she has been trapped...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Brazil
Variety

From ‘Mare of Easttown’ to ‘Maid,’ Working Class Sheroes Fight for Fair Treatment

As the pandemic has acutely pointed out, America runs on the working class: grocery store clerks, sanitation workers, and delivery drivers who are doing the grunt work of keeping this country afloat as they fight for a reasonable minimum wage while barely being able to afford their own housing. Many of them are women; working-class sheroes who are stringing together paychecks and odd jobs to take care of themselves and, oftentimes, children and other relatives. These are worlds that the glitz and glamour of Hollywood often ignore but that are taking prominent places in this award season’s crop of prestige television....
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s First Arabic Original Film ‘Perfect Strangers’ Accused of “Moral Degradation” in Middle East Due to Gay Character

Perfect Strangers, Netflix’s first Arabic original feature, has come under intense fire from conservatives across the Middle East within days of its launch on Jan. 20, getting criticized by an Egyptian politician and accused of, among other things, perversion, promoting homosexuality and infidelity and even being part of a plot to disrupt Arab society. The film — the latest in a long line of international remakes of the 2016 Italian hit Perfect Strangers and starring Capernaum writer-director Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki — tells the story of a group of friends in Lebanon who one night play a game...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kanye West Demands Final Cut Over ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Doc Before Netflix Release: ‘Open the Edit Room Immediately’

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to argue for final cut approval over the upcoming Netflix documentary “Jeen-Yuhs.” Directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, “Jeen-Yuhs” is a three-part documentary filmed over 20 years of West’s career. The behind-the-scenes tell-all shows West as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand. The documentary also takes a look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West. “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval...
MOVIES
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

It sure looks like a Netflix password sharing crackdown is coming soon

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more Netflix password sharing is a widespread practice that’s been in use since the early days of the streaming service. Netflix knows about it and doesn’t necessarily like it, but the company tolerates it. Or at least that was the case for years. But in mid-March 2021, some Netflix users found themselves facing a warning screen while attempting to log in. The app was nudging them towards opening their own Netflix accounts rather than using someone else’s. The page also offered account verification options in case the...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy