Yep, went from 31 to 33 points for us

By Brown Water Joined:
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe mentioned below but in the first half was Mutts called for goal -- jdkhokie 01/20/2022...

So if we let Karnik score 25 on us. What will Bacot do?

Opposing clamy duffuses: come get the game of your life vs the Hokies... ** -- banishedtothelounge 01/22/2022 2:25PM. Who would have thought at the beginning of the season... -- Gobbler Guru 01/22/2022 2:30PM. If that lug scored 20 pts on a team I coached... I would have had his arms...
Hence why I said the new DI would be blue bloods only because

They are the only ones with enough money to add a bunch of sports in a short period of time so they can play among themselves for all the sports they decide to sponsor. Under that scenario VT wouldn't be included because it doesn't have enough money to add M/W ice hockey, M/W water polo, men's lacrosse, women's gymnastics, and I think a few other sports that could be sponsored at the DI level at the same time. I don't see Alabama agreeing to play a football game at a DII just like I don't see VT agreeing to play a football game at a DI-FCS school.
#Mutts
2022 LB George Ballance committed today. From Frank Cox HS Va Beach.

6'1" 230lb. Preferred walk-on. His father, Jeff, played QB in the 80's under Coach Beamer. Older brother, Matt, played baseball at Tech. Congrats and welcome to our Hokie Family. It's a good day to be a Hokie!. [Post edited by carhokies at 01/22/2022 12:48AM]
T&F looking very strong at Hokie Invitational

We've had some very good additions to the team on the women's side -- UpperQuad 01/22/2022 11:36AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I see that we got Outrebounded badly. Why dont we play Ojiako some.

Certanly he could get some rebounds. And Mutts had only 4 points. Last year he was shooting 3 pointers and making some of them. Has he even taken an out side shot this year. This team is soft. Aluma is a good player but he is to much on the finesse side. They really miss a player like Tyreese Radford. Team needs to get tougher and more hard nose.
Yep, the players are very limited. I'm watching..

We have mid major talent. We honestly should have expected it -- hokietom87 01/23/2022 08:33AM. If VT fans will only be happy with a squad full of nba quality, they will -- VTCALS72 01/23/2022 11:49AM. But you said everybody but Maddox and Aluma should be in a lesser -- VTCALS72...
Agreed….who cares right?

There is deadline to come back as long as they didn't sign with an agent ** -- swordsman1 01/21/2022 11:14AM. Asked this a while back, but why does signing with an agent matter now? -- vthokieq 01/21/2022 2:17PM. I believe the deadline has already passed. If I remember the current...
CMY not getting it done. Seems to

Not be able to make in-game changes Poor end-game coaching almost every time. Really wanted him to succeed… but ain’t happening. Total disappointment. Near Bottom of ACC in the future. Can’t wait six years to think about a change like FB. He is year 3, bad, and year...
"dyed in the wool Hampden-Sydney alumni" 🤣🤣🤣💀

Gobblers, an entertaining moment was had last night at our Duck's Unlimited -- Cabell Massie IV 01/21/2022 5:29PM. Cabell, we're not providing them any kind of game plan info. Double agents ** -- jboyhokie 01/21/2022 5:39PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
Totally agree with premise, but

Last year's true seniors are the first class that had the portal available to them for their entire college career. So there have only been three classes of graduates that had the portal - and it was brand new to most of them. We now have freshmen entering smaller colleges...
Weakness on the team is Murphy. Nothing clutch about him.

But maybe we are up 10 without him and it doesn't come down to crunch time -- vtfin91 01/22/2022 2:22PM. Never thought replacing guy who missed point-blank layups would = downgrade -- Zanderhokie 01/22/2022 2:09PM. Bede was frustrating because he'd penetrate, then refuse to shoot. -- Gobbler Guru 01/22/2022 2:13PM.
It is beyond a tradition at ND. Independence is what made us the brand we

Are today. It is the play anyone, anywhere attitude that laid the foundation for our rise. We wanted to join a conference but the Big 10 blackballed us. This is one reason it is hard to just say alright we're done, no more independence. It runs through our DNA, and has become a identifiable attribute of Notre Dame.
Okay, after watching last night's game here is my question for the BB gurus

And no, I am not here to bash Mike Young. I actually like him a lot. Last night during the last two or three minutes when we were trying to give away the game (I think 5 turnovers in about one minute could be an NCAA record), I was screaming at the TV like a lot of you. But this is a senior laden team making dumb, lazy passes. Why? And, to make matters worse, this isn't the first time our players have panicked and crumbled at the end of the game. This is now a pattern. Maybe talent plays a part but it seems to me that a good coach would practice plays to be prepared when the other team decides to press us. If it happens once, we could chalk it up a bad day. But when it continues to happen, is that a red flag for the coaching staff?
The Virginia Tech Friday Q&A: In-State Focus and Scholarship Numbers

This week’s Virginia Tech Q&A focuses on scholarship numbers, in-state recruiting focus, and defensive back PFF grades. 1) Sorry if I missed this, but any chance you could share PFF grades for the secondary last year? Similar to what was provided for the DL, LBs a few weeks back vs the ACC. – NTMike2222.
Kirby vs Pry, rematch of the previous year's NC game?

Beats Atlanta. Either home and home or in the Music City bowl. ** -- Truthahn 01/22/2022 11:02AM. someone might need to buy a ouija board so i can watch the game. ** -- squarerootofone 01/21/2022 2:40PM. Lead story: can 83 year old Nick Saban win his 14th national championship **...
It is not a "tradition". It is Notre Dame's very identity

Its "origin story", as it were. It was a tiny Catholic school in the middle of nowhere overcoming the religious bigotry driven attempts to blackball and smother ND football. It is the history of barnstorming all over the country as an independent and becoming fairly well known for it. It...
Tech Talk Live Notes: Mike Young and David N’Guessan on Jan. 20

On Thursday, Virginia Tech men’s basketball head coach Mike Young and sophomore David N’Guessan joined Mike Burnop on Tech Talk Live. They discussed the current stretch of basketball for the Hokies, including Wednesday’s win at NC State. Mike Young. On the NC State win:. My first thought...
