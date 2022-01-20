ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Yes they could.

By Chris Coleman Joined:
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtremely unlikely with Aluma, who will be getting paid...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

If you look at the play by play, from 2:01 to 1:06 remaining in the game

Alleyne turned the ball over 4 times! The score went from 60-53 to 60-59 during that span. Personally, Alleyne should not be a starter but if he continues to play that role that's fine but he should absolutely not be in the lineup at the end of the game or any sort of pressure moments. Such a liability. I know he is doing his best but CMY needs to understand that he is hurting the team more than he is helping them.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

I would move Ulrey up behind Andonian.

The game plan for facing Bullard will be a lot like facing Wentzel. Finish takedowns quickly and avoid bottom. Getting the first takedown is so big because it gives you a chance to pick neutral.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutts
sportswar.com

So if we let Karnik score 25 on us. What will Bacot do?

Opposing clamy duffuses: come get the game of your life vs the Hokies... ** -- banishedtothelounge 01/22/2022 2:25PM. Who would have thought at the beginning of the season... -- Gobbler Guru 01/22/2022 2:30PM. If that lug scored 20 pts on a team I coached... I would have had his arms...
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

To the line

IMHO of MBB Ny needs to drive to the basket like Radford did and draw fouls. Actually we only have Mutts that does and sometimes NFG, who to frequently plays out of control. On another note, both of our BB teams really need to work on how to break a press, that is basic BB 101.
NBA
sportswar.com

He had a bad few minutes there, no doubt. But he needs to keep playing.

Last year he shot over 40% from three-point range. Only Hunter Cattor's shooting % from three-point range was better. People seem to forget how Alleyne was almost single-handedly responsible for keeping us in our NCAA tournament game against Florida last year. The kid's a good player who's going through a rough patch right now. The only way to get him out of it is to keep playing him.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

I see that we got Outrebounded badly. Why dont we play Ojiako some.

Certanly he could get some rebounds. And Mutts had only 4 points. Last year he was shooting 3 pointers and making some of them. Has he even taken an out side shot this year. This team is soft. Aluma is a good player but he is to much on the finesse side. They really miss a player like Tyreese Radford. Team needs to get tougher and more hard nose.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Pitt is a much improved team this year

This could be a difficult game tonight if we are not shooting well. We need this win because NC State is next. If we don’t get the wins that we are suppose to going down this rough stretch we are going to end up being on the bubble. We do not want that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

If I had to pick, Mutts is the toughest mentally and physically

My semi positive post of the day - VT hoops #2 ACC team in KenPom -- catdaddy 01/20/2022 1:36PM. Not surprising. We've lost a lot of very close games to good teams. -- Hokiestud 01/20/2022 3:02PM. We'll stay high because were extra efficient, just like Michigan next to us **...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Yep, went from 31 to 33 points for us

Maybe mentioned below but in the first half was Mutts called for goal -- jdkhokie 01/20/2022 12:21PM. Thanks. They screwed up the score two or three times. Put up points on the -- VT One 01/21/2022 09:25AM. The points were added. I watched it. The announcers were confused, which --...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Okay, after watching last night's game here is my question for the BB gurus

And no, I am not here to bash Mike Young. I actually like him a lot. Last night during the last two or three minutes when we were trying to give away the game (I think 5 turnovers in about one minute could be an NCAA record), I was screaming at the TV like a lot of you. But this is a senior laden team making dumb, lazy passes. Why? And, to make matters worse, this isn't the first time our players have panicked and crumbled at the end of the game. This is now a pattern. Maybe talent plays a part but it seems to me that a good coach would practice plays to be prepared when the other team decides to press us. If it happens once, we could chalk it up a bad day. But when it continues to happen, is that a red flag for the coaching staff?
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Why can’t it just be leverage to get more tv money?

Why worry about Norte dame when we could sell our vote in exchange for solving our real problem? Throw some more money on our tv contract. I’d be fine with the 12 team playoff if we limit the number of teams per conference to two. In fact that might be awesome for us. The entire p5 would have two teams in for most years, the acc certainly would.
TV & VIDEOS
sportswar.com

Hence why I said the new DI would be blue bloods only because

They are the only ones with enough money to add a bunch of sports in a short period of time so they can play among themselves for all the sports they decide to sponsor. Under that scenario VT wouldn't be included because it doesn't have enough money to add M/W ice hockey, M/W water polo, men's lacrosse, women's gymnastics, and I think a few other sports that could be sponsored at the DI level at the same time. I don't see Alabama agreeing to play a football game at a DII just like I don't see VT agreeing to play a football game at a DI-FCS school.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy