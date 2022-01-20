This is nothing new for VT. Were you not around for "We need Pegues!!"

They are the only ones with enough money to add a bunch of sports in a short period of time so they can play among themselves for all the sports they decide to sponsor. Under that scenario VT wouldn't be included because it doesn't have enough money to add M/W ice hockey, M/W water polo, men's lacrosse, women's gymnastics, and I think a few other sports that could be sponsored at the DI level at the same time. I don't see Alabama agreeing to play a football game at a DII just like I don't see VT agreeing to play a football game at a DI-FCS school.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO