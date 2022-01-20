This is nothing new for VT. Were you not around for "We need Pegues!!"

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
As the NFL coaching carousel continues to spin, Dave Wannstedt doesn’t have certainty on what lies ahead in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s future, but Wannstedt doesn’t believe it will involve the Chicago Bears.
In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
The Weekday Radio Host from 10 am to 2 pm weekdays on 106.7 The Fan alongside Brian Mitchell joined Kyle on Thursday’s edition of the Clubhouse to look at the possibility of Jay Gruden becoming the OC of the Panthers, and how former Panthers HC Ron Rivera is holding up in DC. JP started right […]
With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
Wesley Goodwin was pleased with the operation of his first time running Clemson’s defense, and why wouldn’t he be? The Tigers are less than a month removed from their 11th straight 10-win season, one (...)
Welcome back to campus, Penn State. The spring semester is finally here, and if you’re like us, you’re excited to get back to campus following a refreshing winter break. Now that the holidays have come and gone, you’ll need to reconnect with Dear Old State and catch up on all the news that might’ve slipped by while you were back home. Luckily, that’s where we come in.
They are the only ones with enough money to add a bunch of sports in a short period of time so they can play among themselves for all the sports they decide to sponsor. Under that scenario VT wouldn't be included because it doesn't have enough money to add M/W ice hockey, M/W water polo, men's lacrosse, women's gymnastics, and I think a few other sports that could be sponsored at the DI level at the same time. I don't see Alabama agreeing to play a football game at a DII just like I don't see VT agreeing to play a football game at a DI-FCS school.
Beats Atlanta. Either home and home or in the Music City bowl. ** -- Truthahn 01/22/2022 11:02AM. someone might need to buy a ouija board so i can watch the game. ** -- squarerootofone 01/21/2022 2:40PM. Lead story: can 83 year old Nick Saban win his 14th national championship **...
My semi positive post of the day - VT hoops #2 ACC team in KenPom -- catdaddy 01/20/2022 1:36PM. Not surprising. We've lost a lot of very close games to good teams. -- Hokiestud 01/20/2022 3:02PM. We'll stay high because were extra efficient, just like Michigan next to us **...
