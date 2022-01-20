Pitt is a much improved team this year

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker officially announced his transfer destination on Friday afternoon, On3’s Matt Zenitz reported. Baker announced that he’ll be taking his talents to the University of Kentucky, he posted on his Instagram page. The talented receiver was a former four-star recruit coming out of...
Tobin and Leroy get juicy on a “Flex Friday”! New Miami Hurricanes Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Aaron Feld calls into the show to discuss joining Mario Cristobal at The U. “Miami is awesome…It’s January and we’re wearing short sleeves.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night. LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied […]
ESPN.com and 247Sports released their latest basketball recruiting rankings. Where do Virginia basketball recruits Leon Bond, Ryan Dunn, Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt stand according to these two national outlets?. Traudt (46), McKneely (68) and Bond (69) are ranked among the top 100 seniors in the nation by ESPN.com. Traudt,...
Beats Atlanta. Either home and home or in the Music City bowl. ** -- Truthahn 01/22/2022 11:02AM. someone might need to buy a ouija board so i can watch the game. ** -- squarerootofone 01/21/2022 2:40PM. Lead story: can 83 year old Nick Saban win his 14th national championship **...
Last year he shot over 40% from three-point range. Only Hunter Cattor's shooting % from three-point range was better. People seem to forget how Alleyne was almost single-handedly responsible for keeping us in our NCAA tournament game against Florida last year. The kid's a good player who's going through a rough patch right now. The only way to get him out of it is to keep playing him.
But even the very casual fan can see that they simply don't pass the eye test. Virtual lock that they will fold in the final 5 minutes, and that is mental toughness. You can be a player with some skills, especially shooting, that don't carry to crunch time if you are not tough. Most ACC games decided in final 5 minutes so unless we blow out opponent, we will lose more than we win.
BC was quicker, more athletic, more physical and had more length. This is a bad loss and it seems to be a pattern. Unfortunately we are not a very good team and that’s an understatement. CMY please recruit and sign good ACC MBB players.
This team is so hard to watch. Hands down the most unathletic in the ACC. ** -- OmahaHokie 01/22/2022 2:40PM. Agree. Im not a X and O guy that can point out what is wrong. Just know -- HboroughHokie 01/22/2022 3:00PM. I mean they play man to man like zone...
Opposing clamy duffuses: come get the game of your life vs the Hokies... ** -- banishedtothelounge 01/22/2022 2:25PM. Who would have thought at the beginning of the season... -- Gobbler Guru 01/22/2022 2:30PM. If that lug scored 20 pts on a team I coached... I would have had his arms...
