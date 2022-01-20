ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pitt is a much improved team this year

By Hokster Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis could be a difficult game tonight if we are not shooting well....

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State
WNCT

LaRavia scores 31 as Wake Forest beats North Carolina 98-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night. LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Checking In On Virginia Basketball’s Class Of 2022

ESPN.com and 247Sports released their latest basketball recruiting rankings. Where do Virginia basketball recruits Leon Bond, Ryan Dunn, Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt stand according to these two national outlets?. Traudt (46), McKneely (68) and Bond (69) are ranked among the top 100 seniors in the nation by ESPN.com. Traudt,...
VIRGINIA STATE
sportswar.com

Kirby vs Pry, rematch of the previous year's NC game?

Beats Atlanta. Either home and home or in the Music City bowl. ** -- Truthahn 01/22/2022 11:02AM. someone might need to buy a ouija board so i can watch the game. ** -- squarerootofone 01/21/2022 2:40PM. Lead story: can 83 year old Nick Saban win his 14th national championship **...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

He had a bad few minutes there, no doubt. But he needs to keep playing.

Last year he shot over 40% from three-point range. Only Hunter Cattor's shooting % from three-point range was better. People seem to forget how Alleyne was almost single-handedly responsible for keeping us in our NCAA tournament game against Florida last year. The kid's a good player who's going through a rough patch right now. The only way to get him out of it is to keep playing him.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Please no more of the "unlucky" narrative. This team may have nice metrics

But even the very casual fan can see that they simply don't pass the eye test. Virtual lock that they will fold in the final 5 minutes, and that is mental toughness. You can be a player with some skills, especially shooting, that don't carry to crunch time if you are not tough. Most ACC games decided in final 5 minutes so unless we blow out opponent, we will lose more than we win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

CMY you have a team problem

BC was quicker, more athletic, more physical and had more length. This is a bad loss and it seems to be a pattern. Unfortunately we are not a very good team and that’s an understatement. CMY please recruit and sign good ACC MBB players.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

So if we let Karnik score 25 on us. What will Bacot do?

Opposing clamy duffuses: come get the game of your life vs the Hokies... ** -- banishedtothelounge 01/22/2022 2:25PM. Who would have thought at the beginning of the season... -- Gobbler Guru 01/22/2022 2:30PM. If that lug scored 20 pts on a team I coached... I would have had his arms...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy