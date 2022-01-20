Watching the replay of last night’s win at NCSU …

And no, I am not here to bash Mike Young. I actually like him a lot. Last night during the last two or three minutes when we were trying to give away the game (I think 5 turnovers in about one minute could be an NCAA record), I was screaming at the TV like a lot of you. But this is a senior laden team making dumb, lazy passes. Why? And, to make matters worse, this isn't the first time our players have panicked and crumbled at the end of the game. This is now a pattern. Maybe talent plays a part but it seems to me that a good coach would practice plays to be prepared when the other team decides to press us. If it happens once, we could chalk it up a bad day. But when it continues to happen, is that a red flag for the coaching staff?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO