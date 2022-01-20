Watching the replay of last night’s win at NCSU …

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sportswar.com

Okay, after watching last night's game here is my question for the BB gurus

And no, I am not here to bash Mike Young. I actually like him a lot. Last night during the last two or three minutes when we were trying to give away the game (I think 5 turnovers in about one minute could be an NCAA record), I was screaming at the TV like a lot of you. But this is a senior laden team making dumb, lazy passes. Why? And, to make matters worse, this isn't the first time our players have panicked and crumbled at the end of the game. This is now a pattern. Maybe talent plays a part but it seems to me that a good coach would practice plays to be prepared when the other team decides to press us. If it happens once, we could chalk it up a bad day. But when it continues to happen, is that a red flag for the coaching staff?
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech Junior Day, Part 2: Defensive Prospects

Earlier this week we covered the offensive players who were at Virginia Tech for Junior Day this past weekend, and today we’ll go over the handful of defensive players who made the trek. As with the offensive article, this isn’t necessarily a complete list. I went off of QCP’s...
sportswar.com

The Virginia Tech Friday Q&A: In-State Focus and Scholarship Numbers

This week’s Virginia Tech Q&A focuses on scholarship numbers, in-state recruiting focus, and defensive back PFF grades. 1) Sorry if I missed this, but any chance you could share PFF grades for the secondary last year? Similar to what was provided for the DL, LBs a few weeks back vs the ACC. – NTMike2222.
sportswar.com

Kirby vs Pry, rematch of the previous year's NC game?

Beats Atlanta. Either home and home or in the Music City bowl. ** -- Truthahn 01/22/2022 11:02AM. someone might need to buy a ouija board so i can watch the game. ** -- squarerootofone 01/21/2022 2:40PM. Lead story: can 83 year old Nick Saban win his 14th national championship **...
sportswar.com

Thankfully you are correct as our four best players

This is nothing new for VT. Were you not around for "We need Pegues!!" -- Beach Hokie 01/20/2022 2:38PM. I knew Leal thru work. Great guy that respected Logan so much. -- 1980VT 01/20/2022 2:33PM. And he failed miserably at the job,never seen a QB so badly prepared -- HokieBrazil...
sportswar.com

CMY not getting it done. Seems to

Not be able to make in-game changes Poor end-game coaching almost every time. Really wanted him to succeed… but ain’t happening. Total disappointment. Near Bottom of ACC in the future. Can’t wait six years to think about a change like FB. He is year 3, bad, and year...
sportswar.com

Pitt is a much improved team this year

This could be a difficult game tonight if we are not shooting well. We need this win because NC State is next. If we don’t get the wins that we are suppose to going down this rough stretch we are going to end up being on the bubble. We do not want that.
sportswar.com

I hope we almost lose to NC State this weekend

Womens team take a page from mens team and almost blow a 21 point lead. Had -- uber hokie 01/20/2022 10:05PM. Last year they both would have lost those games. Progress. ** -- HokieHeartNSoul 01/21/2022 6:55PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
sportswar.com

If you look at the play by play, from 2:01 to 1:06 remaining in the game

Alleyne turned the ball over 4 times! The score went from 60-53 to 60-59 during that span. Personally, Alleyne should not be a starter but if he continues to play that role that's fine but he should absolutely not be in the lineup at the end of the game or any sort of pressure moments. Such a liability. I know he is doing his best but CMY needs to understand that he is hurting the team more than he is helping them.
yalebulldogs.com

Carpentier’s 3-Point Night Leads Yale to 5-3 Win

TROY, N.Y. – Ian Carpentier had two goals and an assist to lead the Yale Men's Ice Hockey Team to a 5-3 win over RPI at Houston Field House. "Great job by the guys tonight to earn our first road win of the year," said Keith Allain '80, Yale's Malcolm G. Chace Head Coach. "Everyone made a contribution, which is the only way to win in our league."
sportswar.com

I see that we got Outrebounded badly. Why dont we play Ojiako some.

Certanly he could get some rebounds. And Mutts had only 4 points. Last year he was shooting 3 pointers and making some of them. Has he even taken an out side shot this year. This team is soft. Aluma is a good player but he is to much on the finesse side. They really miss a player like Tyreese Radford. Team needs to get tougher and more hard nose.
sportswar.com

Yep, went from 31 to 33 points for us

Maybe mentioned below but in the first half was Mutts called for goal -- jdkhokie 01/20/2022 12:21PM. Thanks. They screwed up the score two or three times. Put up points on the -- VT One 01/21/2022 09:25AM. The points were added. I watched it. The announcers were confused, which --...
sportswar.com

Bench had to play with Mutts and Aluma in foul trouble.

If they don’t get in foul trouble then the bench minutes would have been way down. Pedulla and Mattox need to play more. Murphy and Alleyne need to play less and shot less in crunch time.
sportswar.com

Hence why I said the new DI would be blue bloods only because

They are the only ones with enough money to add a bunch of sports in a short period of time so they can play among themselves for all the sports they decide to sponsor. Under that scenario VT wouldn't be included because it doesn't have enough money to add M/W ice hockey, M/W water polo, men's lacrosse, women's gymnastics, and I think a few other sports that could be sponsored at the DI level at the same time. I don't see Alabama agreeing to play a football game at a DII just like I don't see VT agreeing to play a football game at a DI-FCS school.
sportswar.com

CMY you have a team problem

BC was quicker, more athletic, more physical and had more length. This is a bad loss and it seems to be a pattern. Unfortunately we are not a very good team and that’s an understatement. CMY please recruit and sign good ACC MBB players.
sportswar.com

Alleyne's game is sorely lacking. He's not a good shooter.

He's streaky and inconsistent. He's not a good ball-handler or rebounder. I don't know how well he plays defense because I don't concentrate on that when I'm watching a game. But, I just don't see how his play in the lineup makes us a better team. Just don't see it.
