Nobody on this team can get the ball on a clear out & say “stop me”.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey all need help to make something...

#Stop Me
CMY you have a team problem

BC was quicker, more athletic, more physical and had more length. This is a bad loss and it seems to be a pattern. Unfortunately we are not a very good team and that’s an understatement. CMY please recruit and sign good ACC MBB players.
Let someone else earn a spot. Hell he has already left two programs

I wish him the best but he doesn't need to take a scholarship from someone who really wants to be here and can be learning the new regime for the long haul. To be honest he prob needs to get as much education he can and keep that shoulder healthy. IMHHO.
He had a bad few minutes there, no doubt. But he needs to keep playing.

Last year he shot over 40% from three-point range. Only Hunter Cattor's shooting % from three-point range was better. People seem to forget how Alleyne was almost single-handedly responsible for keeping us in our NCAA tournament game against Florida last year. The kid's a good player who's going through a rough patch right now. The only way to get him out of it is to keep playing him.
CMY not getting it done. Seems to

Not be able to make in-game changes Poor end-game coaching almost every time. Really wanted him to succeed… but ain’t happening. Total disappointment. Near Bottom of ACC in the future. Can’t wait six years to think about a change like FB. He is year 3, bad, and year...
Hence why I said the new DI would be blue bloods only because

They are the only ones with enough money to add a bunch of sports in a short period of time so they can play among themselves for all the sports they decide to sponsor. Under that scenario VT wouldn't be included because it doesn't have enough money to add M/W ice hockey, M/W water polo, men's lacrosse, women's gymnastics, and I think a few other sports that could be sponsored at the DI level at the same time. I don't see Alabama agreeing to play a football game at a DII just like I don't see VT agreeing to play a football game at a DI-FCS school.
Pitt is a much improved team this year

This could be a difficult game tonight if we are not shooting well. We need this win because NC State is next. If we don’t get the wins that we are suppose to going down this rough stretch we are going to end up being on the bubble. We do not want that.
Alleyne's game is sorely lacking. He's not a good shooter.

He's streaky and inconsistent. He's not a good ball-handler or rebounder. I don't know how well he plays defense because I don't concentrate on that when I'm watching a game. But, I just don't see how his play in the lineup makes us a better team. Just don't see it.
I see that we got Outrebounded badly. Why dont we play Ojiako some.

Certanly he could get some rebounds. And Mutts had only 4 points. Last year he was shooting 3 pointers and making some of them. Has he even taken an out side shot this year. This team is soft. Aluma is a good player but he is to much on the finesse side. They really miss a player like Tyreese Radford. Team needs to get tougher and more hard nose.
Okay, after watching last night's game here is my question for the BB gurus

And no, I am not here to bash Mike Young. I actually like him a lot. Last night during the last two or three minutes when we were trying to give away the game (I think 5 turnovers in about one minute could be an NCAA record), I was screaming at the TV like a lot of you. But this is a senior laden team making dumb, lazy passes. Why? And, to make matters worse, this isn't the first time our players have panicked and crumbled at the end of the game. This is now a pattern. Maybe talent plays a part but it seems to me that a good coach would practice plays to be prepared when the other team decides to press us. If it happens once, we could chalk it up a bad day. But when it continues to happen, is that a red flag for the coaching staff?
The B1G won't be doing that.

The B1G is much more academically inclined that that. Why do you think they held out on even having a 2020 football season until September?. Ohio State and Nebraska may join that, but that is probably he sum total from the B1G. This Alliance Thing truly is the Academically inclined...
