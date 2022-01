Haven’t we learned anything. Is this just how college sports is now? It makes me sick that failure is rewarded .most people with big buyouts like Fuente and Young would coast until fired. Get the Payday and live like kings the rest of their lives without working, which is what is happening all over the county. This along with the portal and NIL will make life miserable for VT fans for the next 20 years at least.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO