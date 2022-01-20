Faster Editing in Final Cut Pro with “Press & Hold”

Many video producers I know use either Vimeo Pro or Vimeo Plus as the source for the videos they embed on their own websites or on their clients’ websites. So far, nobody I know uses VideoPress —other than myself, for my own testing for this review, which is lower in price and offers similar —but not identical— features. Unlike YouTube, fortunately VideoPress, Vimeo Pro and Vimeo Plus offer an advertising-free place to upload videos and later embed them into your websites (or your clients’ websites). For those unfamiliar with VideoPress, it is a paid service from Automattic (with an intentional double t) which is also the creator and owner of both WordPress.com and WordPress.org. The latter is the source of the core open-source code for many self-hosted WordPress websites, which include ProVideoCoalition.com (where you’re reading this article) and most of the sites hosted at TecnoTur.us and CombinedHosting.com (which are my services). This review article compares many aspects of the two services: VideoPress versus VimeoPro/Vimeo Plus.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO