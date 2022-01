When it comes to finding health care for our personal needs, the better a practitioner understands the challenges people like us face, and the more comfortable we're bound to feel with them. While some therapists are highly qualified to help patients through any issues they might experience in life, you'll likely want a practitioner with whom you don't have to explain basic facets of your identity when you are moving through major life changes or issues.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO