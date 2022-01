HILLIARD, Ohio — More than $35,000 worth of opioids and a dozen guns were seized following an investigation by the Hilliard Division of Police on Thursday. According to police, search warrants were conducted at three area residences. Officers seized 12 guns, including AR-15 and AK-47 rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. One of the guns was stolen from Pennsylvania.

