Energy Industry

China discloses Iranian oil imports as nuclear talks drag on

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — China disclosed its first Iranian oil imports in a year amid talks between between Tehran and world powers aimed at reviving a nuclear accord that could pave the way for lifting U.S. sanctions. A total of 260,312 tons, or 1.9 million barrels, arrived in December, according...

