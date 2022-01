There’s a new trend in architecture, and honestly, we completely approve of it – it’s DIY! Imagine building up and creating your own home or holiday cabin! How awesome would it be to lounge about and live in the fruit of your own efforts? And don’t worry these architectural designs don’t require too much of an effort either! These simple DIY structures are often flat-packed or come with a complete kit that helps you with the entire step-by-step process. This collection of DIY architecture proves not only how simple and economical this technique is, but also how much construction waste and unnecessary materials it cuts down on! From a DIY tiny home on wheels that is inspired by desert architecture to a DIY A-frame garage – I hope these innovative structures inspire you to take on your own DIY architectural project!

