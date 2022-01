What’s your objection to Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy as the next coach of the Broncos? While you disrespect other candidates — and the Broncos do not need another defensive guy as head coach — you’ve not said one word about the best candidate out there. General manager George Paton needs to grab Bieniemy ASAP. He’s from CU, and even Kansas City coach Andy Reid said he cannot understand why Bieniemy hasn’t already become a head coach. Oh, well, you never have anything good to say about anyone, Kiz. So I guess this is par for your course.

BOULDER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO