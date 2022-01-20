Accessibility Statement

File this post under ancient features in Lightroom Classic that are so obscure that most people don’t know it’s there. I’m pretty sure this feature has existed since Lightroom was first released, but it is not easily discovered. Admittedly, it is only useful to the subset of people who have cameras that allow for the recording of voice memos AND actually use it. You’ll have to check your camera’s manual to see if it allows recording voice memos, but it tends to be a feature found on higher end cameras. I know it exists on cameras like the Canon R5, R3, and 1DX MkIII, Nikon’s Z6, Z9, and D6, as well as Sony’s a9 II to name just a few.

