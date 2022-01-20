Closings and delays due to winter storms
NOTE: This file will be updated regularly with the latest information
Jan. 20 — With a winter storm forecast to hit Hampton on Thursday, Jan. 20, and continue through the weekend, many city services will be affected. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency.
- All cities offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 21, as well as all public libraries. All neighborhood and community centers will be closed as well.
- The Planning Commission meeting Thursday afternoon will be held, since the public hearings were advertised for this date.
- Trash collection is expected to start as usual on Friday routes and will continue as long as conditions are safe.
- Hampton City Schools' classes will be conducted online Friday. Click here for detailed scheduling information. All after-school programs and activities are canceled.
- Thomas Nelson Community College has shifted all classes to remote learning until at least Monday.
- Hampton Roads Transit bus service will stop after the first routes beginning after 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, under the snow route plan, a limited number of buses will run, and on an expected one-hour delay. Also, the customer service information booth at the Hampton Transit Center will close at 1 p.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at Ticket Vending Machines and route information/schedules are still available via gohrt.com.
- The health district's testing and vaccination clinics, located in the Sherwood Shopping Center (13785 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News), will close at 5 p.m. today. The vaccination clinic will open at 10 a.m. Friday and close at 5 p.m. The testing clinic is closed on Fridays.
- The Animal Control Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday evening has been postponed.
- The Monster Jam event scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Hampton Coliseum has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 23 at 7 p.m. All tickets purchased for the Friday event will automatically be honored for the rescheduled event with the same seat locations. If ticket holders are unable to attend Sunday’s 7 p.m. event, exchanges are also available for the Saturday 7 p.m. or Sunday 1 p.m.events. For more information, please contact Feld Customer Service at (800) 844-3545 or visit https://www.feldentertainment.com/customer-service/ [feldentertainment.com].
Comments / 0