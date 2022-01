The roster through the portal with 8 transfers. They just took a very good Iowa State team to the woodshed on the road and are 13-3 this year. There is a Brent connection with McNeiley moving to an assistant coach spot and Emmanuel Miller transferring. I hope we hit the portal hard even if it means having a difficult conversation with a few kids who may never contribute much here. I like our recruiting class but Wessler will need work on his feet, strength, and speed. The others including Buchanan can contribute right away at some level I believe. We need some length and consistent shooters. Too many teams have made over their roster and seeing great success. Wake and TCU and ISU are three that have flipped the switch with mature transfers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO