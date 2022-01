If anyone makes the Baseball Hall of Fame when results of the always contentious voting are announced Tuesday, it will be legendary Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. The gregarious postseason hero known as Big Papi is the only candidate trending toward potential induction in the ballots already made public, as tracked by Ryan Thibodaux and company. In his first year on the ballot, Ortiz stands out as a bellwether of several hot button Hall of Fame issues. One is murky steroid suspicion — his only link to performance-enhancing drugs comes via a reported positive test during early MLB survey testing, which was supposed to be anonymous and may have been untrustworthy.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO