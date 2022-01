For years, scientists have been trying to discover the cause of space anemia. We previously believed it was caused by gravity not pushing blood to the same spots in the body. However, a new study suggests it could be tied directly to an increase in the destruction of red blood cells once astronauts enter space. The new study was published in a recent issue of Nature Medicine. According to the study, hemolysis appears to be the primary cause of space anemia. Hemolysis is when the body isn’t producing the number of red blood cells it needs. While a problem, scientists believe...

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO