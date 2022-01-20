Raptors' Gary Trent: Questionable Friday

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
Among Adam DeSautels' responsibilities as an assistant coach at Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix was helping players find spots at the next level. In September 2011, that meant posting on Blogspot, where he published scouting reports, one of which included a proclamation: DeSautels would be surprised if this particular Westwind player was not named an all-league defensive player at least once in his collegiate career.
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James trying to play basketball together has gone even worse than Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso trying to teach karate together. Now one of Westbrook’s former teammates is putting the onus on James to fix it. Ex-NBA guard Anthony Morrow appeared Friday on SiriusXM NBA...
MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan remains in great position to start the All-Star Game. DeRozan continued to lead all East guards by a wide margin in All-Star fan voting in the latest returns released by the NBA on Thursday.
There are not many players in the NBA that were on the same level as that of Tracy McGrady during the prime of his career. The NBA Hall of Famer had a certain swag in his game and he gave his 100% every time he stepped on the court. While...
Happy Friday everyone, this is Chris Bengel filling in for Zach Pereles. We've got a weekend full of NFL playoff action and some riveting college basketball matchups. Let's not waste any time and get right into the news!. This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning...
Bulls guard Alex Caruso suffered a right wrist fracture in being flagrantly fouled by Bucks guard Grayson Allen on Friday and will undergo surgery early next week. Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.
The Wizards host the Raptors on Friday at 8 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has won four of its last six games and is looking to bounce back from a last-second loss to the Nets on Wednesday night. Toronto, just a half game behind Washington in the Eastern Conference standings, is coming off a four-point loss to Dallas.
Comments / 0