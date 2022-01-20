ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Gary Trent: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Trent (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards. Trent...

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II is here to stay: How the Golden State Warriors found a gem and Little Gary finally found a home

Among Adam DeSautels' responsibilities as an assistant coach at Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix was helping players find spots at the next level. In September 2011, that meant posting on Blogspot, where he published scouting reports, one of which included a proclamation: DeSautels would be surprised if this particular Westwind player was not named an all-league defensive player at least once in his collegiate career.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Raptors Friday night at Capital One Arena

The Wizards host the Raptors on Friday at 8 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has won four of its last six games and is looking to bounce back from a last-second loss to the Nets on Wednesday night. Toronto, just a half game behind Washington in the Eastern Conference standings, is coming off a four-point loss to Dallas.
NBA

