The Sabres have good news about Okposo and Mittelstadt

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Sabres have a very long injury report that includes good news for Kyle Okposo and Casey Mittelstadt. Don Granato confirmed that Okposo does not have a concussion which is great news considering his history. Granato did say the winger will plow through this pretty quickly as he’s dealing with “Bumps and bruises from the game the other night that need to be worked out.”

Mittelstadt joined the team for practice on Thursday for the first time. Thursday will be the 15th game Mittelstadt has missed due to surgery, but Granato said he will be back soon, “He is day-to-day. The big thing is to get him integrated into practice where he’ll get another one tomorrow and we’ll see where he’s at.” Granato added, “No timetable yet for the next game, but he’s going to be back within the next couple is my guess based on where he’s at.” I’ll have more from Mittelstadt tonight.

Two players have had surgery and are out long-term. Granato said Colin Miller is out a minimum of six weeks while Malcolm Subban is done for the season. Since Miller is on an expiring contract which would make him an unrestricted free agent, the Sabres are hoping to trade him by the March 21 deadline.

Vinnie Hinostroza is listed as week-to-week. Granato said, “The soonest I would expect him would be three weeks, so we’ll have to gauge that injury as it moves along.

Both Jason Bryson and Zemgus Girgensons are short-term and should be back soon.

Jack Quinn is up and will take Okposo’s spot in the lineup. Quinn has five goals in his last two games with the Amerks and has nine points in his last four games. Quinn has only gone four games without recording a point. His 18 goals leads the AHL while his 35 points are fourth. The winger has played either six or seven fewer games than the three ahead of him.

Aaron Dell gets the call in goal. He’s 1-6-1 with a 3.75 goals against and .892 save percentage. He has an excellent .933 save percentage in his last three starts.

Cody Eakin spent five seasons in Dallas to start his career. In his best season with the Stars, Eakin had 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points under Lindy Ruff.

Eakin learned the league as a young player in Dallas. He said, “We had 12 or 13 guys that came right up from Austin (Texas Stars) and we all had this really, really tight bond, so we battled, we had fun and it was fun to grow up and learn through that.”

Eakin and the young players played with a great leader in captain Jamie Benn. Eakin said he learned a lot from him, “He was a young guy and right away he got the captaincy and he just grew into the role model, the leader and the worker and he was able to spend some time with us (the young players) as well as lead and push us in the right direction.”

In Eakin’s second season, Lindy Ruff became the team’s head coach. Eakin said there were things he liked about Ruff’s style, “He liked hard work, he liked playing fast and that was it. You showed up every day, you did your job, you worked as hard as you can and he rewarded you with ice-time or days off.”

Dallas holds down sixth place in the Central Division, two points in back of the Winnipeg Jets. Since Nov. 20, this has been a real streaky team. First they won seven games in a row, then they lost five straight, that was followed by five wins in six games and now they’ve lost three in a row and four out of five.

Braden Holtby gets the call in goal. He played 11:23 on Tuesday against Montreal after missing three games due to injury. Holtby is 6-8-1 with a 2.53 goals against and .920 save percentage.

At 37-years-old, Joe Pavelski is still a point per game scorer. In 36 games he has 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points. Pavelski has seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in his last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 32 points in 28 games, but he’s missed the last two games and is questionable for this game.

Tyler Seguin continues to be a disappointment for the Stars with just 10 goals and five assists for 15 points in 36 games.

Join Schopp and the Bulldog for the pregame starting at 6:00 when they’ll be joined by Granato, Mittelstadt and Eakin.