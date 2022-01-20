Former Oakland, Wayne Co. priest sentenced to prison for sexually abusing teens

(WWJ) - A former priest pleaded guilty to sex abuse cases involving teenage boys and will serve between 17 months and 15 years in prison, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Thursday afternoon.

Gary Berthiaume, 79, was charged in three separate cases in Oakland and Wayne counties from the 1970s involving the sexual abuse of three victims, Michigan Assistant Attorney General Danielle Russo Bennetts told WWJ's Michael Cohen.

Mr. Berthiaume served as priest at St. Jospeh Catholic Church in Wyandotte and Our Lady of Sorrows during the time of the abuse.

"We had three different cases, three different charged victims, all alleged they were between the ages of 13 and 15 when Mr. Berthiaume was their parish priest and he engaged in sexual acts with them," Russo Bennetts said.

"He was actually charged in Farmington Hills with two different victims back in 1977 -- both of those victims were brothers... he was charged in St. Clair county as well with the same victims.

The third victim was 14 at the time of his assault, which took place in August 1977.

Berthiaume was sentenced to 17 months and 15 years on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and 17 months and fives years on a gross indecency count.

He must also register as a tier II sex offender and undergo counseling.

"The mere fact that Mr. Berthiaume has managed to escape capability for all these years doesn't excuse it for them, it doesn't take away the trauma for them, it doesn't take the pain away for them," Russo Bennetts said.

Through the investigation, it was revealed that Mr. Berthiaume had many other victims, but Russo Bennetts said they could not charge him with those sex crimes due to the statute of limitations.

“While we recognize no sentence can ever undo the harm inflicted on survivors of sexual abuse, it remains our priority to secure accountability for those who bravely share their stories,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Nessel said her office is currently reviewing over a million documents regarding Michigan dioceses as part of the office's on-going investigation into clergy abuse.

If anyone has any information about clergy abuse, you can submit tips online to the state's investigative team at the Attorney General’s website.

A tip line is also available at 844-324-3374.