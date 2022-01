The “Sweetheart Strings Concert” is a new event added to the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit. A trio of musicians from the Sienna String Quartet in Austin will perform a one-hour classical music concert in the ballroom of the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood on Saturday, February 12, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m. An additional hour of music, along with a tour of the exhibit and wine and hors d’oeuvres completes the evening for a fun and romantic Valentine’s weekend event.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO