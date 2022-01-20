Great Falls Public Schools updates COVID-19 student, staff numbers

Great Falls Public Schools has updated its COVID-19 numbers of staff and students for the district. As of Wednesday, the numbers are as follows, totaling 296:

Skyline: 11

Chief Jo: 4

Giant Springs: 14

Lewis & Clark: 4

Lincoln: 16

Longfellow: 15

Loy: 25

Meadow Lark: 12

Morningside: 8

Mountain View: 4

Riverview: 13

Sacajawea: 6

Sunnyside: 11

Valley View: 15

Whittier: 17

West Elementary: 6

East Middle School: 21

North Middle School: 18

C.M. Russell High: 26

Great Falls High: 43

Paris Gibson Education Center: 3

District Office Building: 4

There is COVID-19 testing for GFPS staff and students on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Montana Expo Park in the Family Living Center. A signed consent form is required for students.

The state reported 2,059 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. With this new information, the state's active case total is now 12,579.

There are 2,966 total deaths and 275 active hospitalizations from the virus being reported by the state website covid19.mt.gov.

The City-County Health Department confirmed two new deaths of unvaccinated females in their 70s with underlying health conditions. Cascade County reported 123 new cases and now has 728 active cases. The positivity rate is currently high in the county.

CCHD will have a COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Clinic on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Village Mall.

Fifty-three percent of the state's eligible population is fully vaccinated, and Cascade county reports 49% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

Gallatin County reports 446 new cases and 2,744 active; Missoula County reports 253 new cases and 1,901 active cases; Yellowstone County has 244 new COVID cases, bringing the active total to 2,209; Lewis and Clark County reports 109 new cases and 833 active; Ravalli County reports 99 new cases and 359 active cases.