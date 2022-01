CHICAGO — Dafne Hefner has been named chief strategy and transformation officer for The Kraft Heinz Co.’s newly created North America Zone. The company in December announced plans to create a North America Zone by combining its United States and Canada businesses. The new zone will begin structural transition in early 2022, with full organizational and financial reporting changes expected to take effect at the start of its second fiscal quarter.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO