US Air Travel Safety Questions Linger Amid 5G Rollout

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - An unresolved disagreement between U.S. wireless communications carriers and commercial airlines over the rollout of new 5G networks continues to generate confusion about whether air travel is safe in the United States. On Wednesday, AT&T and Verizon, the two largest providers of mobile voice and internet service...

AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines.The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The U.S. maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: 5G and air travel

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines say that interference from the wireless service on a key instrument on planes is worse than they originally thought.AT&T and Verizon plan to activate their new 5G wireless service Wednesday after two previous delays from the original plan for an early December rollout.The new high-speed 5G service uses a segment of the radio...
TRAVEL
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Rollout of 5G disrupts US-bound international flights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports. The issue appeared to impact the Boeing 777, a...
CELL PHONES
newscenter1.tv

Airlines renew warnings of travel disruption from 5G rollout

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over the telecom companies’ plan to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports. CEOs of the nation’s...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

US Travel Calls for 5G Delay

The U.S. Travel Association has called on the United States government to delay the implementation of 5G around airports in the country. In a statement, president and CEO Roger Dow said: “The U.S. Travel Association is urgently calling on the U.S. government and mobile wireless carriers to delay the introduction of 5G wireless around affected airports until critical operational concerns can be resolved."
TRAVEL
Salamanca Press

WH looking for 5G fix to protect air travel safety

The White House says it's working to broker a settlement between telecom companies and airlines over the scheduled rollout Wednesday of a new 5G service that the airline industry warns could be catastrophic for air travel safety. (Jan. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
TRAVEL
whtc.com

Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns

(Reuters) – Major international airlines rushed on Tuesday to rejig or cancel flights to the United States on the eve of a 5G wireless rollout that triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that...
ECONOMY
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Concerns over airline safety stall US rollout of 5G

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Verizon and AT&T will launch their 5G networks on Wednesday amid concerns from the FAA and major airlines that the frequency could interfere with an airplane’s ability to land safely in inclement weather. 5G, the ultra-fast cellular networks were scheduled to launch earlier this year but...
WEATHER
atlantanews.net

5G rollout in US downscaled over flight safety concerns

US mobile networks yield to pressure from airlines after they suspend flights. Wednesday's rollout of a next-generation high-speed internet service in the US has been forced to downscale. Telecoms firm AT&T said it was "temporarily" postponing the launch of 5G at a "limited number of towers around certain airport runways." Verizon announced it has also decided to limit its 5G network around airports.
TECHNOLOGY
Flight Global.com

AT&T delays 5G rollout at ‘limited number’ of towers amid US flights row

One of the two US cellular companies due to rollout their fifth-generation wireless networks tomorrow, AT&T, is to voluntarily defer activating a limited number of towers located around particular runways amid the continuing row about the impact of 5G transmissions on airline operations. AT&T and Verizon are both due to...
ECONOMY

