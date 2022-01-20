ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razorback Football: Briles Staying with the Hogs

By April Lovette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas play-calling offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has turned down an opportunity to become the offensive...

Timeline Of Briles, Arkansas and Miami

“They love Fayetteville. [Briles] didn’t want to leave to begin with. The money that was offered from Miami was a crazy amount.”. That was one of the first items I was told as Razorback offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, became a candidate for the same position with the Hurricanes back in late December. Despite the heat the he may take for play calling at times, Briles is definitely needed inside the locker room and on the field for Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kendal Briles’ New Contract Will Show with Whom Arkansas Is Ready to Run

Gee, is Miami ever considered one of the best places to live in America?. Arkansas athletics, every year seemingly, sends the press release about how Fayetteville, Arkansas, was named one of the Top Places to Live For Young People or Top Places to Raise a Family or Top Places to Whatever! It’s nice. It’s cute. It’s meaningless to recruits or most major-sport coaches. The way football and some basketball coaches are paid, especially head coaches and top assistants, the cost-of-living is moot. Have you ever been Starkville? Mike Leach didn’t go to Starkville for its cosmopolitan atmosphere. Arkansas’ geography and socio-economic status has nothing to do with what it does in athletics.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
